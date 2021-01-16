Hepburn: Don't let disappointment get the best of you

Headline: Don’t let disappointment get the best of you.I was having a wonderful day, I had been up and down the halls visiting with people. I was ready and raring to write my column and even called Jeanie early. We were excited about the topic and writing when I looked up and saw someone in a yellow gown. My mood instantly changed.Two weeks ago, my hallway at Linden Court went ‘Green’. Let me explain what that means. Green means I can leave my room and go down to the front desk and say hello to the receptionist. I can go outside it if the weather is nice and we can even have exercise classes with others in the hall.Seeing the staff in yellow gowns means my hallway went from green to yellow which means our activities will be restricted. No more traveling down the hall, no more leaving my room for the next two weeks. (with the exception of a whirlpool bath once a week for 45 minutes)Needless to say, I was disappointed. I love being able to visit with people and smell the fresh air. I am a people-person and there will be no people for the next two weeks because we are in quarantine.On one hand I am disappointment, but on the other, I know that those same yellow gowns are a symbol of safety. The gowns are the staffs PPE ( personal protective equipment). They change them each time they spend time with a resident. Every time staff comes into to a resident’s room, they change gowns and change gloves. They also have to wear masks and face shields. The gowns are hot and the face shields uncomfortable.They do it to keep residents safe. What that means is they are always watching out for me. My appreciation for those yellow gowns goes far above my disappointment.How we handle disappointment can make or break our day. Our attitude is huge in helping us cope with unexpected circumstances. We can be mad and complain or we can be glad and find the good.If you let disappointment get you down, it can eat away at you. You will start to see things in a negative light. I could be miserable for the next two weeks, but I choose not to be. Not only do I look outside of the box, but I think outside of Linden Court and I will be doing things for others.I will encourage others. Every time my attitude begins to slip a little, I will write a note. I will make a call. I will think of someone else instead of me.I will be positive to every worker that comes in my room. They need encouraging just like I do. We all need encouragement. We all need to be each other’s cheerleaders!Who can you encourage today? Think of someone you know who could use an encouraging word. Plus, it is a two way street. Encouragement is like a mirror. When you reach out with a kind word the kindness reflects back on youI chose to be cheerful and encouraging to anyone that walks through my threshold.