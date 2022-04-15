Hepburn: Easter celebrates the goodness of Christ

Editor’s note: Mary Hepburn’s friend and writing assistant Jeanie Gilbert wrote this Holy Week reflection many years ago.

***

Travel in your mind to the crowded city of Jerusalem. It’s the day before Passover. The city is filled with faithful people with their belongings, all eager to find a place to stay.

It is the custom to eat the Passover meal within the walls of the city. Following Jesus’ instructions, Peter and John go into Jerusalem. They find a man standing beside a well, filling his pitcher. No words are spoken. The man leaves; the disciples follow. They walk through the streets, finally coming to a house. The man goes up some steps to a large room. This is where they will have their Passover meal together.

At sundown, Jesus and the other disciples arrive. Each one is seated. Jesus speaks to them.

Here begins the story of a meal that becomes a sacrament. This is more than a tale of sad parting. More than a man gathering his friends around him for one last pledge of love.

Jesus is surrounding Himself with those He loves to share one last meal.

A common meal shared with friends. The disciples shared many meals with Jesus during His ministry. It meant personal fellowship with their Master. Their world revolved around Him and every word He said.

The meal is over now. Jesus is speaking to them. He is telling them one will betray him.

The room is quiet. For one moment the awful possibility is in front of each one of them. Each one looks at Jesus. ‘Is it I, Lord?’

Jesus looks at one and says, “Thou hast said.”

Judas must have wondered how he knew. He must have wanted to say something, to explain, but looking in Jesus’ eyes, he realizes there is nothing to say. He turns and walks out.

Truly, now this is His table. He asked them here. He alone offers the priceless gift. Only Jesus knows and understands what it means.

Never again would He be beyond the reach of any man’s heart.

Taking the loaf of unleavened bread in His hands, He blesses it.

He breaks the bread, giving it to the disciples. “This is my body broken for you. Do this in remembrance of me.”

Jesus picks up the cup of wine. After giving thanks, He blesses it, saying, “Drink it, all of you. This cup is the new covenant in my blood, which is poured out for you.”

This is the last supper Jesus shares with His disciples.

As they leave the upper room, Jesus talks to them. He tells them that before this day is over, each one will turn from him.

It is Peter who runs to Him. He will never turn away. He loves Him! That could never happen.

Brave words and unquestionably sincere.

When they reach the garden, eight of the disciples stay at the entrance. Jesus asks Peter, James and John to come with him. He needs them to remain close and watch. Then he turns and walks into the darkness to pray.

Few other scenes will be the source of such strength and courage. We all know the words He uttered on that night. The spiritual struggle was His alone. Here as never before we see Jesus as a man. Jesus’ pain and loneliness seems so obvious, and yet, His disciples fell asleep.

He rises and walks slowly back through the garden. As each disciple awakens, He reaches out, touching them, loving each one.

He knows the fear they will feel before the night is over. He has told them of things to come, but none can understand. And so, He must silently say goodbye.

The hour has come and He will face it alone.