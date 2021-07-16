Hepburn: Emily’s church journey: full speed ahead

It always fascinates me when God is involved in the journey that many people find themselves in life. And when I think about Emily McCreery how she made the transition from sports editor at the Telegraph to pastor at First Presbyterian church in North Platte, I really can’t wait to dive in to what this meant to her.
What follows is the continuation of Emily’s journey.
Mary: How have you seen God in work in your life in the last 20 years?
Emily: (Mary, this is a question we do not have the space to answer.) God has worked in every avenue of my entire life. In the last 20 years, I was blessed with my husband who loves and supports me through all of my ideas and missions. I was also blessed with amazing children and was called as a disciple to God’s mission field. The Holy Spirit has worked through me with words of comfort for the bereaved, the baptismal waters, and a platform to share Christ’s work. I have been saved by grace and been witness to that same grace saving others.
Mary: When did you start serving at the North Platte church?
Emily: I started serving at First Presbyterian in February 2021. My training was in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, but the ELCA and PC (USA) are in Full-Communion, so I am able to serve at First Presbyterian.
Mary: What is the focus of your ministry here?
Emily: The members at First Presbyterian have endured much over the last five years or so. My initial focus is to love them as Christ loves us. This congregation has a deep history and is ready to continue the mission of sharing the good news of the Gospel and reach out. As we grow stronger together as a church, we will focus our efforts on the needs of our members and the community.
Mary: What are your goals for your ministry?
Emily: My goals will be ever-changing in my ministry. New challenges will emerge within the First Presbyterian Church congregation and churchwide. Right now, I am driven to love every member of First Presbyterian and learn more about them. I also strive to provide a prayerful and Spirit-filled worship service each week. I work to meet with our homebound and ill members regularly. This care ministry is demanding, but critical and so very important to me.
Mary: You seem very upbeat and encouraging, what do you think your strong points are and how do you want to use them inspire others?
Emily: When working with the Holy Spirit every day, I can only be upbeat. I think I am able to connect with others through empathy and words. While the words may come from my being, they are truly the work of the Holy Spirit. I want to listen and hear stories of others. I cannot say that I am an inspiration or am able to inspire anyone, but I am merely here to fulfill God’s command. If others are inspired, the credit is with the Lord.