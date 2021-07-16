 Skip to main content
Hepburn: Emily’s church journey: full speed ahead
Hepburn: Emily's church journey: full speed ahead

It always fascinates me when God is involved in the journey that many people find themselves in life. And when I think about Emily McCreery how she made the transition from sports editor at the Telegraph to pastor at First Presbyterian church in North Platte, I really can’t wait to dive in to what this meant to her.

What follows is the continuation of Emily’s journey.

Mary: How have you seen God in work in your life in the last 20 years?

Emily: (Mary, this is a question we do not have the space to answer.) God has worked in every avenue of my entire life. In the last 20 years, I was blessed with my husband who loves and supports me through all of my ideas and missions. I was also blessed with amazing children and was called as a disciple to God’s mission field. The Holy Spirit has worked through me with words of comfort for the bereaved, the baptismal waters, and a platform to share Christ’s work. I have been saved by grace and been witness to that same grace saving others.

Mary: When did you start serving at the North Platte church?

Emily: I started serving at First Presbyterian in February 2021. My training was in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, but the ELCA and PC (USA) are in Full-Communion, so I am able to serve at First Presbyterian.

Mary: What is the focus of your ministry here?

Emily: The members at First Presbyterian have endured much over the last five years or so. My initial focus is to love them as Christ loves us. This congregation has a deep history and is ready to continue the mission of sharing the good news of the Gospel and reach out. As we grow stronger together as a church, we will focus our efforts on the needs of our members and the community.

Mary: What are your goals for your ministry?

Emily: My goals will be ever-changing in my ministry. New challenges will emerge within the First Presbyterian Church congregation and churchwide. Right now, I am driven to love every member of First Presbyterian and learn more about them. I also strive to provide a prayerful and Spirit-filled worship service each week. I work to meet with our homebound and ill members regularly. This care ministry is demanding, but critical and so very important to me.

Mary: You seem very upbeat and encouraging, what do you think your strong points are and how do you want to use them inspire others?

Emily: When working with the Holy Spirit every day, I can only be upbeat. I think I am able to connect with others through empathy and words. While the words may come from my being, they are truly the work of the Holy Spirit. I want to listen and hear stories of others. I cannot say that I am an inspiration or am able to inspire anyone, but I am merely here to fulfill God’s command. If others are inspired, the credit is with the Lord.

This sounds like the perfect fit. God knew what he was doing when he nudged Emily to turn her ship around and go in a completely different direction. Talk about living by faith. Emily jumped in and moved forward full speed ahead. One can see her humility and she truly is an inspiration.

Mary Hepburn

Mary Hepburn is in her 26th year of writing a column for the North Platte Telegraph.

 The North Platte Telegraph
