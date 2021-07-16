Hepburn: Emily’s church journey: full speed ahead

Mary: What is the focus of your ministry here?

Emily: The members at First Presbyterian have endured much over the last five years or so. My initial focus is to love them as Christ loves us. This congregation has a deep history and is ready to continue the mission of sharing the good news of the Gospel and reach out. As we grow stronger together as a church, we will focus our efforts on the needs of our members and the community.

Mary: What are your goals for your ministry?

Emily: My goals will be ever-changing in my ministry. New challenges will emerge within the First Presbyterian Church congregation and churchwide. Right now, I am driven to love every member of First Presbyterian and learn more about them. I also strive to provide a prayerful and Spirit-filled worship service each week. I work to meet with our homebound and ill members regularly. This care ministry is demanding, but critical and so very important to me.

Mary: You seem very upbeat and encouraging, what do you think your strong points are and how do you want to use them inspire others?