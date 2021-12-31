Hepburn: Everyone has their own Christmas memories

Bev: I grew up in New Jersey. Our family lived in a house built in 1936. It had 25-foot ceilings and it was the quintessential holiday house with a lake across the street. My older sister, Val, and I talk about the memories we had as kids. It was an old log and stone house. Since we had such tall ceilings, my dad always went looking for a tall but skinny Douglas fir, usually about 14 to 16 feet tall.

I always loved getting the tree with him because we were such a sight coming down the street with a ginormous Christmas tree strapped to the top of a Volkswagen Beetle. He literally had to peer through the branches to drive.

Decorating the tree was always a lot of fun. My parents had a big candy tin where they kept the old glass colored bulbs. My sister still has the house and the purple tin with the bulbs.

Once the lights were on the tree, we would all decorate. Half of the tree was reachable from the upstairs balcony and half from downstairs, with a ladder to reach the middle. I still remember the warm glow of those old glass bulbs, and how the smell of the tree filled the living room.