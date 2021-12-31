Hepburn: Everyone has their own Christmas memories

Jan. 1 seems to be the day when we pack up the Christmas tree and what’s left are the memories.
When I was 8, I was chosen to draw the Christmas tree and hold up my picture while my mom filmed all the Jergensens.
Here are more special memories from some of my family and friends.
Tom: When I was 9 years old, I found some of the Christmas presents. I told my sister, Mary, and we debated if we should open them. We did.
We learned it wasn’t as fun as being surprised on Christmas morning.
Years later, we started taking family car rides on Christmas Eve so Santa could come when we were gone. When we got home, we opened all our presents, so our parents could sleep later on Christmas morning. (Years later, Mary and I have always wondered who put the presents under the tree.)
Himmy: My main Christmas memory from childhood is caroling on Christmas Eve with about 50 others from the church in which I grew up. All around our neighborhood, we would read a couple of Bible passages about the birth of Jesus Christ and sing a few Christmas hymns.
Sam: We lived in Tucson, Arizona. When I was 4, my dad hired a young Hispanic girl. She would make tamales and they are still a Christmas tradition for us.
Bev: I grew up in New Jersey. Our family lived in a house built in 1936. It had 25-foot ceilings and it was the quintessential holiday house with a lake across the street. My older sister, Val, and I talk about the memories we had as kids. It was an old log and stone house. Since we had such tall ceilings, my dad always went looking for a tall but skinny Douglas fir, usually about 14 to 16 feet tall.
I always loved getting the tree with him because we were such a sight coming down the street with a ginormous Christmas tree strapped to the top of a Volkswagen Beetle. He literally had to peer through the branches to drive.
Decorating the tree was always a lot of fun. My parents had a big candy tin where they kept the old glass colored bulbs. My sister still has the house and the purple tin with the bulbs.
Once the lights were on the tree, we would all decorate. Half of the tree was reachable from the upstairs balcony and half from downstairs, with a ladder to reach the middle. I still remember the warm glow of those old glass bulbs, and how the smell of the tree filled the living room.
My brother and dad would always go to the store and get chestnuts and we’d roast them in the fire. Then we would go to midnight Mass. When we got home, we would get to open one gift and then go to bed.
Sheila: My mother-in-law always read the Christmas story from the Bible each year and then she prayed. One year she handed the Bible to me and said, “It is your turn now.”
I have read it ever since.
I also always decorate our shop for Christmas (Freeze’s Bait Shop).
Angelina: As kids, every Christmas Eve we would spend all day at our grandma and papa’s house. We would eat traditional dinners, and then we would go to midnight Mass.
Jeannette: On Christmas Eve, we would get together with extended family. I remember that we would eat and eat and eat some more. Then we got to open one present, before we went to bed.
As you can see, everyone has a special memory.