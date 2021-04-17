Hepburn: Everyone needs to have their own hero

I was traveling down the hall at Linden Court and a brightly colored poster caused me to stop, look and read. It may have been there awhile and I hadn’t noticed it, but today it was front and center.
It said, “Sometimes heroes don’t wear capes, they simply wear a smile ... and their superpowers are patience, warmth and compassion.”
This poster was for all the caregivers at Linden Court to remind them they are the heroes who make a positive difference in the lives of those who need care.
After I got back to my room, I began to think about what makes a hero. To me, a hero is anyone who sacrifices their life for others — that would certainly be the ultimate hero. However, there are many everyday heroes. I am talking about the person who goes to bat for me even when I didn’t ask or expect it. People like my mother, or a friend, or even a stranger who steps in to help.
Heroes can also be people who never quit when quitting would have been easy and the logical thing to do. The person who comes to mind is Canadian Terry Fox.
Terry was diagnosed with cancer in 1977 and lost his right leg. Terry decided to raise money for cancer research, and in April 1980, he began his “Marathon of Hope” running across Canada.
Terry was forced to end his run in September 1980, when the cancer had spread to his lungs. He completed 3,339 miles in 143 days and raised $1,700,000 for research. Terry died in June 1981. His heroic efforts made an impact on me because I had just been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He gave to me the determination to face my medical journey with multiple sclerosis.
My biggest everyday hero has to be my mother. Nobody went to bat for me more than she did. My mother was my quiet hero. She never said much, but I felt her little nudges to carry on.
There are heroes who don’t wear capes and rush in to save the day. They help you stay strong by just being there. That was my mom.
Two other everyday heroes are former mayors Jim Whitaker and Dwight Livingston. They both quietly went to bat for me. Mayor Whitaker helped bring awareness of disabilities, and Mayor Livingston was one of my best cheerleaders, always encouraging my writing.
Now that I have told you about my heroes, it is your turn. You can see how important it is for all of us to think about our heroes. What do they mean to you? How did they impact your life? We all need heroes. They change the world for the good of all of us.
“I think a hero is any person who is really intent on making this a better place for all people.” — Maya Angelou
And I agree.