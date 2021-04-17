Hepburn: Everyone needs to have their own hero

I was traveling down the hall at Linden Court and a brightly colored poster caused me to stop, look and read. It may have been there awhile and I hadn’t noticed it, but today it was front and center.

It said, “Sometimes heroes don’t wear capes, they simply wear a smile ... and their superpowers are patience, warmth and compassion.”

This poster was for all the caregivers at Linden Court to remind them they are the heroes who make a positive difference in the lives of those who need care.

After I got back to my room, I began to think about what makes a hero. To me, a hero is anyone who sacrifices their life for others — that would certainly be the ultimate hero. However, there are many everyday heroes. I am talking about the person who goes to bat for me even when I didn’t ask or expect it. People like my mother, or a friend, or even a stranger who steps in to help.

Heroes can also be people who never quit when quitting would have been easy and the logical thing to do. The person who comes to mind is Canadian Terry Fox.

Terry was diagnosed with cancer in 1977 and lost his right leg. Terry decided to raise money for cancer research, and in April 1980, he began his “Marathon of Hope” running across Canada.