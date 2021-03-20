Hepburn: Finding joy in my journey through life

I have always enjoyed my journey through life for my 70 years, so when I saw a book by Joyce Meyer titled “Enjoy Your Journey,” I couldn’t wait to dive into it.
Within the first few pages, I immediately knew just what she was walking about. It was as if I had written those words. Joyce was telling the story of sisters Martha and Mary. Jesus had come to their home for a meal. Mary quickly seated herself at Jesus’ feet to listen to his words. Martha was overly occupied and too busy with her serving.
She approached Jesus and said, “Lord, is it nothing to you that my sister has left me to serve alone? Tell her to help me.” But the Lord answered her, “Martha, Martha, you are anxious and troubled about many things, but one thing is necessary. Mary has chosen the good portion, which will not be taken away from her.”
I was a Martha and in a lot of ways I still am. I am an overachiever. I have to have everything in order, and I need to be busy.
When I started my career in journalism and teaching, I thought I had arrived. I went from small-town North Platte to Montreal, Quebec, Canada. I taught journalism in high school; I even created the curriculum that I taught. From there, it was Toronto and Ottawa, where I taught college-level journalism and did freelance writing on the side. Next stop was Washington, D.C., where I was employed at the National Institutes of Health as an information specialist.
I was defined by my work. And I had worth as long as I was working and in control of everything I produced.
I was on the epic journey of everything I thought being a journalist would be. I was definitely enjoying the journey. Little did I know that God was about to slow me down and begin teaching me the meaning of real joy.
As many of you know, I do live in North Platte again and my home is Linden Court,
My journey took a big U-turn when I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. However, I want to say I always found the joy in my journey as it continued. There were moments that were challenging, and I had days when I wasn’t always happy, but there is a big deference between happiness and joy.
Happiness is having my favorite strawberry ice cream or having company. It makes me feel good. Joy is a gift from God. It is constant, always present, comforting and gives me peace.
My joy has remained constant in spite of all the hills and valleys.
The plaque on my dresser reminds me each day that my strength comes from God. In the Old Testament, Nehemiah tell us that “the joy of the Lord is your strength.”
I am strong because He is strong.