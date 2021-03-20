Hepburn: Finding joy in my journey through life

I have always enjoyed my journey through life for my 70 years, so when I saw a book by Joyce Meyer titled “Enjoy Your Journey,” I couldn’t wait to dive into it.

Within the first few pages, I immediately knew just what she was walking about. It was as if I had written those words. Joyce was telling the story of sisters Martha and Mary. Jesus had come to their home for a meal. Mary quickly seated herself at Jesus’ feet to listen to his words. Martha was overly occupied and too busy with her serving.

She approached Jesus and said, “Lord, is it nothing to you that my sister has left me to serve alone? Tell her to help me.” But the Lord answered her, “Martha, Martha, you are anxious and troubled about many things, but one thing is necessary. Mary has chosen the good portion, which will not be taken away from her.”

I was a Martha and in a lot of ways I still am. I am an overachiever. I have to have everything in order, and I need to be busy.