Hepburn: Finding peace in this upside-down world

When The Telegraph arrives, I read it in my “Reading Room.” Then it is time for exercises, and I go to my “Exercise Room.” Next comes group activity. Everyone sits in their doorway and we holler at each other and we wave and do movements together.

To keep my driving skills sharp, I get to drive down the halls in my wheelchair making right-hand and left-hand turns. Today I made it all the way around the facility twice without assistance. I was so excited. That was the highlight of my week! I never got stuck even once and no one had to help me.

Before lunch arrives to my room, Alexa turns on the television. I put my feet up, and I watch my favorite game show and the local news in my “Entertainment Area.” When lunch arrives, I am served in my “Dining Room.”

After lunch it is naptime in my “Napping Zone.”

On Thursday I go to my “Office” at 2 p.m. and write my column. After dinner, I entertain myself with music, TV and phone calls to friends or family. Then it is bedtime and my space becomes my “Bedroom.”

In the morning it all begins again. Staff and residents comment on how happy and content I am. I tell them it is because I keep my mind occupied, I have a great imagination and I rely on God to get me through each day.