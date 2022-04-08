Hepburn: Friendship thrives on 10 years of communication

Many people often wonder how Jeanie Gilbert and I met. We did seem to know each other in our comings and goings around North Platte, but we were never formally introduced. We just seemed to run into each other at different functions around town.

Jeanie was the director of the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program, and the program was helping Youth for Christ (now Embracing Hope) with their annual “Friend-raiser.” I often wrote about Joe Sukraw and his projects. This was no exception. I had talked to Joe and then I wanted Jeanie’s input. I called Jeanie. Instead of visiting on the phone, she offered to come to my room at Linden Court. We put our heads together and we ended up writing the column together. I talked and Jeanie typed. We discovered right away that we worked well together.

I read one morning in the Telegraph that Jeanie was retiring from the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program. I cleared my calendar. I picked out a card and off I went to her retirement party. I am not spontaneous — I like my schedule and normally do not interrupt it — but I did that day.

Right before I left, I grabbed another card. It had to be a nudge from God. The card said, “The Lord shall guide thee continually.” Inside the card I shared these thoughts: “Thank you for your help on the Youth For Christ story. You were a natural at helping me configure the story. Want a part-time job?”

The person who typed my columns was leaving and I knew I would need someone to take over. Jeanie seemed like the perfect candidate, but I surprised myself when I picked up that second card and wrote confidently asking her to type my columns. I knew it was God’s hand. I normally would not be so forward, but I was that day.

I was enjoying Jeanie’s special cake when she came over and sat down beside me. I gave her both of her cards. I told her which one to open first. I watched her as she read each word of the second card. She looked up when she was finished and said, “I would love to help.”

I was stunned. I had hoped but didn’t really expect a positive answer. All I can say today is it was meant to be. That day happened 10 years ago this month.

Since then, we have worked on 500 columns together. No wonder we can finish each other’s sentences.

This relationship is not just “I talk and she types.” Jeanie and I are BFFs (best friends forever). We share food, we share clothes and we even share churches. We are on the phone every day, sometimes multiple times a day.

When COVID-19 hit, Jeanie could not come to me, but it didn’t slow us down. I talked and she typed, but we did it on the phone. We never missed a column. Even my editor could not believe we weren’t in the same room when we worked on the column during COVID-19 for two years.

Both Jeanie and I agree God arranged this friendship. Even though we could not be more opposite, God knew we would learn from each other.

We are both thankful He decided we should be friends.