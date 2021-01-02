Hepburn: Giving is a feel-good proposition for all

If you want to be happy the best way is to learn how is to become a giver. Giving makes a person feel good. It’s a win-win situation. You will be blessing others and the blessings will return to you.You don’t have to be rich to be a giver. There are so many ways you can give. There are many organizations in North Platte that help others. You can give your dollars, your time or your talent. You can make a difference.You can share your expertise. For example, because I am a journalist, I am often asked to help someone write a paper or edit what they have written. My positive attitude also brings others to my room for an encouraging word or a prayer.Everyone has a talent they can share and help someone learn something. You can share your cooking skills or crafting talents or your life experiences to help another.When you are focused on others, you are less likely to think about your own troubles.One of the best ways to be happy is to make others happy.It is not surprising, that this idea is scriptural:» Giving is pleasing to God: Do not neglect to do good and share what you have. (Hebrews 13:16)» You will be blessed: Good will come to those who are generous. (Psalm 112:5)» Help the needy: When God’s people are in need be ready to help them. (Romans 12:13)» Giving is being obedient to God: You shall open wide your hand to your brother. (Deuteronomy 15:11)» When you give you are serving Christ: Whatever you did for the least of these brothers and sister of mine you did for me. (Matthew 25:40)» We need to be a blessing to others: Whoever brings blessings will be enriched and one who waters will himself be watered. (Proverbs 11:25)» Golden rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. (Matthew 7:12)Before I go, I would like to share a poem about giving:Be it no more than just a glass of water,A walking-stick alive rendered by daughter,Care and concern, warm smile, none far too hotter;Or quality time spent with someone old,A warm blanket in times forlorn and cold,In times of need a willing shoulder-hold;A pair of slippers to feet walking bare,Not in loud charity to show you care,Heart-born feelings shown above false air;Anything given short of counting ways,Given to brighten up sinking heart’s greys,To lighten load that too heavily weighs;Give it in cash though kindest give in kind,A gift of willing heart and well inclined,A gift coming from soul — body and mind.Give, the only joy greater than getting,The only joy rarer than receiving,Be the joy of giving and forgetting!The rewards of giving are endless. If you want to have happiness you need to give happiness. No matter what your circumstances in life, you have the ability to give.Look for opportunities and the gift of joy will come to you. Try it. It works. Happiness is contagious.