Hepburn: God commands us to love one another

February is considered the love month because of Valentine’s Day.

On the official C.S. Lewis website, I found a blog summarizing Lewis’ writings on love.

Introducing Lewis’ book “The Four Loves,” blog author Zach Kincaid wrote: “Today, love is overused and undervalued at the same time. We love everything from various foods to cars, from movies to retailers, from people to God himself. We may not consciously distinguish one use of love from another, in part because our speech is becoming more and more informal, but it’s important to be intentional about the differences. As we know, Scripture tells us that love is the highest attribute.”

This was a good start, but I wanted more. I went to crosswalk.com to see what they had to say. They began with the two commands about love: Love God with all your heart, soul, and mind; and love your neighbor as yourself (Matthew 22:34-40).

An article continued by Dolores Smyth, a nationally published faith and parenting writer. This was an obvious lead-in to the four kinds of love in the Bible. Here are excerpts from her article:

» Agape love: The highest level of love referenced in the Bible. This form of love is everlasting and sacrificial, whether or not the giver receives the same level of love in return.