Hepburn: God commands us to love one another

February is considered the love month because of Valentine’s Day.
On the official C.S. Lewis website, I found a blog summarizing Lewis’ writings on love.
Introducing Lewis’ book “The Four Loves,” blog author Zach Kincaid wrote: “Today, love is overused and undervalued at the same time. We love everything from various foods to cars, from movies to retailers, from people to God himself. We may not consciously distinguish one use of love from another, in part because our speech is becoming more and more informal, but it’s important to be intentional about the differences. As we know, Scripture tells us that love is the highest attribute.”
This was a good start, but I wanted more. I went to crosswalk.com to see what they had to say. They began with the two commands about love: Love God with all your heart, soul, and mind; and love your neighbor as yourself (Matthew 22:34-40).
An article continued by Dolores Smyth, a nationally published faith and parenting writer. This was an obvious lead-in to the four kinds of love in the Bible. Here are excerpts from her article:
» Agape love: The highest level of love referenced in the Bible. This form of love is everlasting and sacrificial, whether or not the giver receives the same level of love in return.
Agape is described by Paul in his famous passage on love: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.” (1 Corinthians 13:4-8)
» Storge love: Used to describe familial love. This word describes the type of deep and caring bond that develops naturally between parents and children, husbands and wives, siblings, as well as other people whom you may consider to be family. This type of love can withstand many trials, is protective and loyal.
Storge love is depicted in the Bible by the grieving shown by Martha and Mary for their brother Lazarus. (John 11:1-44)
» Phileo love: The city of Philadelphia is “the city of brotherly love.” The word phileo is expressly used in the Bible and refers to the warmth and affinity shared by close friends, almost as if those friends were siblings.
A memorable way to think of phileo love is the love between friends, instructing us to love our neighbors as if they were our brothers. (Romans 12:10)
» Eros love: Romantic love is a gift from God to married couples so that they may express their love with one another and continue the human race.
The Song of Solomon was written to commend the virtues of passionate love shared between a husband and wife. As the Song of Solomon makes clear, God intended for married couples to love each other emotionally as well as physically.
We’ve experienced the love of God since day one. He is our ultimate example of what love is. He commands us in John 13:34-35: “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”