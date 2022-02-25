Hepburn: God’s presence felt at Deborah’s Legacy

Last week I introduced you to Allison Huebner and Jill Vaughn, the co-founders of Deborah’s Legacy.

If you are like me, you want to know more. What follows is the nuts and bolts of how this Christian-based program serves in our community.

Allison and Jill dreamed of someday having a safe place for women living in alcohol and drugs, three words kept coming to mind: Create, transform, inspire.

They had made progress. They had a house and office space and lots of work to do.

Now it was time to write program guidelines. All of the staff brainstormed and studied a number of other programs and began to write guidelines for Deborah’s Legacy. The three words that never went away became the three levels residents completed during their two-year stay in the program.

Level one: Create. This means residents will become more productive by finding their strengths and become more community minded. They are empowered through education. Honesty and self-understanding are encouraged to live a safe and sober life. (This involves three to six months of residency.)

Level two: Transform. This is where the work begins. Maintaining employment and money management are at the top of the list. Goal setting and completion, attendance in supportive meetings, along with weekly one-on-one meetings with the staff. (Seven to 18 months of residency.)

Level three: Inspire. This is the transition to independence. During this time. residents actively mentor level-one and -two residents. They maintain and practice all they have learned. (Nineteen to 24 months of residency.)

Another member of the Deborah’s Legacy team is Maegan Strecker. She works to connect residents to each other, to the community and to needed resources.

Maegan simply states that Deborah’s Legacy is a place where hope and healing begin. It is a place to connect and grow. Where encouragement and accountability go hand in hand. Maegan explained that truth with love is the perfect combination to teach and encourage.

Throughout the journey through Deborah’s Legacy, there is one common thread: God. Every board member, every staff and volunteer share the same core values: to become closer to God and reflect the love of Christ.

Together the goal of every staff person and volunteer is to individually and generationally change and restore lives by being a consistent presence in the lives of those who walk through the doors of Deborah’s Legacy. Each of these people make a decision to be present and to help residents understand they can make a safe connection and begin to trust.

If you were to spend any time at Deborah’s Legacy, you would hear the phrase “Come to the table.” Jill explains, “When people come to Deborah’s Legacy, they are fearful and feel labeled and pretend to be someone they aren’t to hide from those labels. The Table, which is very real, is a place to come and sit with others.”

Anyone can come to the table, and they do. Residents are joined by staff, board members, volunteers and past residents. Bible study and devotions happen at the table, fellowship and classes take place at the table. But sometimes there is no subject at the table. There are just words that need to be said out loud. There is no pretending. Vulnerability happens at the table and acceptance is felt.

Maegan concluded and stressed, “Spiritual transformation happens there. Prayers are always present. And there is always room at the Table at Deborah’s Legacy.”