Hepburn: God writes the best love stories: Share them

I often hear from my readers about something in my column that has triggered a memory,
Such was the case this week when I opened one of many valentines.
This is one of the sweetest stories that I have been privileged to receive. As you know, I often say, “It is too good to keep to myself!” So I am sharing this one with you.
After I read the letter, I couldn’t wait to call and ask if I could share it with my readers.
“I would be honored to have you repeat any part of my story in your column” was the reply.
Here are her words.
“Your column about your valentine memories sparked one of my favorite memories.
“I was in the eighth grade at St. Pat’s School when my classmate, Tim O’Connor, put a heart-shaped box of chocolates into my locker at school.”
She continued, “Outwardly I was very embarrassed, but inside I was enamored.
“Tim’s thoughtfulness paid off as we have been married 42-plus years.”
Now Karen says she tell Tim to save his money. No flowers. Just write me a note on a piece of paper and save money on a card.
“Thank you for your column each week,” wrote Karen.
Thank you, Karen, for sharing. One never knows where a Valentine’s Day box of chocolates can lead.
Karen also remembered making valentine boxes at McDaid and being so excited about receiving valentines from her classmates.
It seems like people remember making the boxes for a Valentine’s Day. Stacy remembers the following, “My son, Kolin, when he was a third grader at Jefferson School, had to make his valentine box with the help of his father and I ... a shark box out of cardboard and a tissue box. Kolin saved it the next year and this year too.”
As I look at my door graced with valentine messages. God’s love is ever present.
One that stands out that was sent to me by my friend Himmy: “ God’s love … ‘I have loved you with an everlasting love, therefore, I have continued my faithfulness to you.’ Jeremiah 31:3”
Another Valentine that I received this week was from the Craig Fabik family. One would think they had already read this column before I had finished writing it.
The cover shares, “God writes the best love stories.” Inside it says, “My favorite is His love for you! Hope your Valentine’s Day overflows with more love than your heart can hold.”