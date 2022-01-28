Hepburn: Good advice should be accepted and shared

Whenever I hear good advice, I apply it to my own life and then I always pass it on to my readers. Many of my readers thank me for writing “just what I wanted to hear.”

I have to give God the credit for always directing toward what people need or want to hear. This week was no exception when I discovered some wise words to share.

I am discovering each day there are so many articles to read on my iPad. The latest is “25 Excellent Pieces of Advice That Most People Ignore.” It was written by Lolly Daskal, president and CEO of Lead From Within. You can read the entire article here. Here are highlights:

1. Knowing who you are allows you to live your life with purpose and meaning.

2. The No. 1 reason people give up so fast is because they tend to look at how far they still have to go instead of how far they have come.

3. Don’t dwell on the past, and don’t daydream about the future, but concentrate on showing up fully in the present moment.

4. If you don’t know the situation fully, you can’t offer an informed opinion.