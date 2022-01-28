Hepburn: Good advice should be accepted and shared

Whenever I hear good advice, I apply it to my own life and then I always pass it on to my readers. Many of my readers thank me for writing “just what I wanted to hear.”
I have to give God the credit for always directing toward what people need or want to hear. This week was no exception when I discovered some wise words to share.
I am discovering each day there are so many articles to read on my iPad. The latest is “25 Excellent Pieces of Advice That Most People Ignore.” It was written by Lolly Daskal, president and CEO of Lead From Within. You can read the entire article here. Here are highlights:
1. Knowing who you are allows you to live your life with purpose and meaning.
2. The No. 1 reason people give up so fast is because they tend to look at how far they still have to go instead of how far they have come.
3. Don’t dwell on the past, and don’t daydream about the future, but concentrate on showing up fully in the present moment.
4. If you don’t know the situation fully, you can’t offer an informed opinion.
5. Life is not so much what you accomplish as what you overcome.
6. In order to get, you have to give.
7. Luck happens when hard work and timing and talent intersect.
8. You never know what the future will bring, so always make the best use of the present.
9. The unhappiest people are those who care the most about what other people think.
10. Sometimes the one thing you need for growth is the one thing you are most afraid to do.
11. Learn how to listen. You can’t learn anything when you’re talking.
12.The delusion that life’s supposed to be fair is the source of much unhappiness.
13. Don’t put yourself above anyone or anything; work hard in silence and let success make the noise.
14. But, as the song says, if you try you may find you get what you need.
15. The best decisions are made with a clear conscious mind, not in the throes of any emotion — positive or negative.
16. Personality begins where comparison leaves off. Be unique. Be confident. Be proud.
17. Every loss leads to an opportunity, and every adversity leads to new possibilities.
18. Strength of character leads us to do the right thing, even when there are easier options.
19. Without action, an idea is just a dream.
20. Do right. Do your best. Treat others as you would want them to treat you.
21 The surest way to lose is to quit. Fatigue, discomfort and discouragement are merely symptoms of effort.
22. Trust your instincts. The worst enemy of success is self-doubt.
23. Never think you are too old to ask questions or know too much to learn something new.
24. Instead of thinking about what is beneficial, think about what is valuable. Invest in others.
25. The way you see yourself is the way you will treat yourself, and the way you treat yourself is what you become.