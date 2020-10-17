Hepburn: Good and kind people have blessed my life

In my opinion, the best people in the whole world are those that are good and kind. I have had many good and kind people in my life and they helped me become who I am. Starting with my mother and her sisters, who loved and nurtured me growing up, who taught me right from wrong and showed me, not told me, what kindness and goodness really is.

When I moved away from home in the 1970s and lived in Canada and then Washington, D.C., I was blessed to meet people who became my friends and continued to be that example and reinforce the right way to live and treat others. I am forever grateful I was touched by the goodness and kindness of others.

Just recently, I have been doing a lot of sorting and organizing in my room. I found an old paper someone once gave me. The title: “Goodness and Kindness.” I don’t know where it came from or who wrote it, or how long ago it was written, but it is the perfect description of good and kind people.

It is worth reading and learning from.

“Good and kind people demonstrate the utmost in character strengths and values and direct those values to everyone in their life.