Hepburn: How do you find contentment in your life?

» Be positive: Try being positive. Always identifying yourself in a positive light chases the negativity away. Remember the words of the old song, “Just direct your feet to the sunny side of the street.”

» Be your best friend: Be as kind to yourself as you would be to a friend. You need to love yourself to grow in happiness.

» Choose to be content: Being content is a choice. So, while you may want to be content, sometimes you forget to choose it. When you choose happiness over everything else, you become content.

» Don’t compare: Do not play the comparison game — be happy about all of the accomplishments in your daily life. Comparing yourself with others only makes you miserable. Be sure to understand that you are two different people under different circumstances. Remember, you’re on your own personal journey. Just do you and appreciate that, and you’ll be well on your way to being content.

» Live in the present: It’s easy to get caught up in events of the past or be looking ahead at the future, but it make you miss out on the present. Your thoughts and actions should be based on now. Your current happiness depends on you being fully present today.