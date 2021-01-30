Hepburn: How do you find contentment in your life?

Everyone wants to find contentment. It doesn’t matter how young or how old you are; your goal is to be happy.
What follows are a few pointers excerpted from an article on the website mellowed.com.
Contentment is a state of being satisfied with what you have, where you are and who you are. Here are some tips to be content in life.
» Do what you love: Whenever you do what you love, no matter the activity, you find yourself happier. Doing what you love makes being content much easier.
» Be grateful: Try practicing gratefulness by learning to enjoy and appreciate what you already have. When you take stock of everything you have, you’ll find just what makes you content. Chasing away the negative thoughts creates room for a better perception. Even when challenges arise, you’re able to count your blessings.
» Serve others: When you put your talents to serving others, you learn to be content. It will make you appreciate what you own and have to offer. Plus, adding a little ray of happiness to others will make you happy. When you make someone’s life better, in turn, it reflects back to you.
» Accept yourself: Accepting yourself for who you are gives you unlimited freedom to happiness. If you can’t make yourself happy, no one can, because happiness is rooted inside you. You owe yourself the same amount of love you show others.
» Be positive: Try being positive. Always identifying yourself in a positive light chases the negativity away. Remember the words of the old song, “Just direct your feet to the sunny side of the street.”
» Be your best friend: Be as kind to yourself as you would be to a friend. You need to love yourself to grow in happiness.
» Choose to be content: Being content is a choice. So, while you may want to be content, sometimes you forget to choose it. When you choose happiness over everything else, you become content.
» Don’t compare: Do not play the comparison game — be happy about all of the accomplishments in your daily life. Comparing yourself with others only makes you miserable. Be sure to understand that you are two different people under different circumstances. Remember, you’re on your own personal journey. Just do you and appreciate that, and you’ll be well on your way to being content.
» Live in the present: It’s easy to get caught up in events of the past or be looking ahead at the future, but it make you miss out on the present. Your thoughts and actions should be based on now. Your current happiness depends on you being fully present today.
» Accept things you cannot change: There are many circumstances in life that you can’t change. All you can do is accept them and move on. The serenity prayer reminds us that we need to accept the things we cannot change, change the things we can and be wise enough to know the difference.