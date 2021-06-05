Hepburn: How do you handle your bumps in the road?

We all experience bumps in the road. You know what I mean, those little inconveniences that seem to pop up when we least expect it.
Sometimes God puts the brakes on, and you are startled into slowing down or doing things differently — like the time I broke my little toe. I had gotten up in a hurry and hit the table with my foot, and four toes went one way and my little toe went the other way. You would not think that something so little could hurt so much and slow me down so much. I had to be careful and watch where I was going. I was so afraid I would whack it again.
It was an inconvenience because I couldn’t get my shoe on. Long walks were out of the question, and sometimes the throbbing would wake me up in the night. I was crabby and mad because I couldn’t go anywhere and it hurt, so I felt sorry for myself.
When I talk about that little inconvenience, it makes me laugh. How my life has changed. Today God and I handle my multiple sclerosis with positivity and acceptance.
God throw us all curves every once in a while. Some are just little bumps in the road and we drive on, and some are sharp curves and we drive right off the road.
How do we deal with the bumps in the road? I found some good advice written by author and M.D. Christine Yu offering five ideas to handle the bumps:
1. Know that it’s OK to be upset.
Change can cause a lot of emotions. It’s natural to be sad or feel upset. Often, dealing with change means acknowledging how you feel, When you’re feeling overwhelmed, take a few moments to write down your feelings or talk to a friend.
2 . Expect things to be messy
When there’s a major upheaval, it’s inevitable that the situation will be messy at first. After all, change is bound to disrupt your day-to-day routine. Be patient, and know that a new, less chaotic normal will begin to emerge as the dust settles.
3. Lean on others.
If things feel overwhelming, seek out your support system. Family and friends can be a great sounding board, or they may be able to lend you a helping hand.
4. Take care of yourself.
It can be easy to forget to take care of yourself when you are going through a change. Tending to your basic needs is crucial during tough times. Don’t skimp on sleep or on eating foods that are good for you.
5. Step back, reflect and reframe.
When things are topsy turvy, it’s tempting to assume a gloom-and-doom perspective. Take it one day at a time rather than thinking ahead, which can feel overwhelming.
I often refer to my devotions to give me perspective when I hit my bumps in the road. I read an inspirational day brightener just recently in my “Jesus Calling” devotional. It gave the right advice for when we hit the bumps:
“When little things don’t go as we had hoped, look to Me light-heartedly and say, ‘Oh well.’ This simple discipline can protect you from being burdened with an accumulation of petty cares and frustrations. If you shrug them off immediately and return your focus to Me you will walk through your days with lighter steps and a joyful heart.”
Amen.