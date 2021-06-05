Hepburn: How do you handle your bumps in the road?

We all experience bumps in the road. You know what I mean, those little inconveniences that seem to pop up when we least expect it.

Sometimes God puts the brakes on, and you are startled into slowing down or doing things differently — like the time I broke my little toe. I had gotten up in a hurry and hit the table with my foot, and four toes went one way and my little toe went the other way. You would not think that something so little could hurt so much and slow me down so much. I had to be careful and watch where I was going. I was so afraid I would whack it again.

It was an inconvenience because I couldn’t get my shoe on. Long walks were out of the question, and sometimes the throbbing would wake me up in the night. I was crabby and mad because I couldn’t go anywhere and it hurt, so I felt sorry for myself.

When I talk about that little inconvenience, it makes me laugh. How my life has changed. Today God and I handle my multiple sclerosis with positivity and acceptance.

God throw us all curves every once in a while. Some are just little bumps in the road and we drive on, and some are sharp curves and we drive right off the road.