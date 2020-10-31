Hepburn: How good are you at filling your bucket?

This is a stressful time in our world. 2020 has brought us challenges like we have never encountered in our lifetime. We are stressed the max. People are at the end of their rope and hanging on for dear life.

Where do we turn for some needed relief? How do we decompress? The answer is in a book written 20 years ago. It popped in my head the other day when I had a conversation with someone about our glass being half full or half empty. Right now, a glass won’t do it. We need a bucket. I want to share with you how not to fill your glass, but how fill your bucket!

The name of the book is “How Full Is Your Bucket?” It was written by Tom Rath and Donald Clifton. In the book they teach the “theory of the dipper and the bucket.”

They write:

“Each of us has an invisible bucket. It is constantly emptied or filled, depending on what others say or do to us. When our bucket is full, we feel great. When it is empty, we feel awful.

“Each of us also has an invisible dipper. When we use that dipper to fill other people’s bucket — by saying or doing things to increase their positive emotions — we also fill our own bucket. But when we use that dipper to dip from others’ buckets by saying or doing things to decrease their positive emotions – we diminish ourselves.