Hepburn: How good are you at filling your bucket?

This is a stressful time in our world. 2020 has brought us challenges like we have never encountered in our lifetime. We are stressed the max. People are at the end of their rope and hanging on for dear life.
Where do we turn for some needed relief? How do we decompress? The answer is in a book written 20 years ago. It popped in my head the other day when I had a conversation with someone about our glass being half full or half empty. Right now, a glass won’t do it. We need a bucket. I want to share with you how not to fill your glass, but how fill your bucket!
The name of the book is “How Full Is Your Bucket?” It was written by Tom Rath and Donald Clifton. In the book they teach the “theory of the dipper and the bucket.”
They write:
“Each of us has an invisible bucket. It is constantly emptied or filled, depending on what others say or do to us. When our bucket is full, we feel great. When it is empty, we feel awful.
“Each of us also has an invisible dipper. When we use that dipper to fill other people’s bucket — by saying or doing things to increase their positive emotions — we also fill our own bucket. But when we use that dipper to dip from others’ buckets by saying or doing things to decrease their positive emotions – we diminish ourselves.
“Like the cup that runneth over, a full bucket gives us a positive outlook and renewed energy.
“Every drop in that bucket makes us stronger and more optimistic.
“But an empty bucket poisons our outlook, saps our energy and undermines our will. That’s why every time someone dips from our bucket it hurts us.
“So we face a choice every moment of every day. We can fill one another’s buckets, or we can dip from them. It is an important choice — one that profoundly influences our relationships, productivity, health and happiness.”
The authors take it a step further by giving questions to ask ourselves to see how much bucket filling we actually do. Are you curious about your bucket-filling ability? Just take the following test and find out.
1. I have helped someone in the last 24 hours.
2. I am an exceptionally courteous person.
3. I like being around positive people.
4. I have praised someone in the last 24 hours.
5. I have developed a knack for making other people feel good.
6. I am more productive when I am around positive people.
7. In the last 24 hours I have told someone I care about them.
8. I make it a point to become acquainted with people wherever I go.
9. When I receive recognition, it makes me want to give recognition to someone else.
10. In the last week I have listened to someone.
11. I make unhappy people laugh.
12. I make it a point to call others by name.
13. I notice when others work at a level of excellence.
14. I always smile at people I meet.
15. I feel good about giving praise when I see good behavior.
How did you do and how did it make you feel? Have you filled anyone’s bucket today?
When I reread this column it made me smile. I hope it made you smile too. We already know all of what we read. We just need a gentle nudge to put it into practice.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!