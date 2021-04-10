Hepburn: I enjoy spring thanks to God’s fingerprint

I think spring is the best time of year. Why? Well, the first reason is Nebraska winters. They are long and cold and in the spring the warmth returns, and I appreciate that more than most. Anybody that knows me knows that I am always cold, but I get to shed some of my shawls in the spring. Plus, I get to outside and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. (I do have to be realistic because Nebraska has spring snow, but it only lasts for a day or two.)

There is so much more about spring that I love. The grass turns green; bushes and trees bloom as they prepare to produce fruit, filling the air with wonderful scents. Big, fluffy clouds that you never see in winter appear in the blue sky, and the days start to get longer.

Not only do the trees wake up, but so do critters that go to sleep for the winter. Turtles and prairie dogs, frogs and mice all wake up in the spring. Did you know that bumblebees hibernate?

Suddenly your hear chirps from our feathered friends that you never hear in the winter. Robins, cardinals and blue jays all show up again as they return to spend the spring and summer with us.