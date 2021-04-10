Hepburn: I enjoy spring thanks to God’s fingerprint

I think spring is the best time of year. Why? Well, the first reason is Nebraska winters. They are long and cold and in the spring the warmth returns, and I appreciate that more than most. Anybody that knows me knows that I am always cold, but I get to shed some of my shawls in the spring. Plus, I get to outside and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. (I do have to be realistic because Nebraska has spring snow, but it only lasts for a day or two.)
There is so much more about spring that I love. The grass turns green; bushes and trees bloom as they prepare to produce fruit, filling the air with wonderful scents. Big, fluffy clouds that you never see in winter appear in the blue sky, and the days start to get longer.
Not only do the trees wake up, but so do critters that go to sleep for the winter. Turtles and prairie dogs, frogs and mice all wake up in the spring. Did you know that bumblebees hibernate?
Suddenly your hear chirps from our feathered friends that you never hear in the winter. Robins, cardinals and blue jays all show up again as they return to spend the spring and summer with us.
One of my favorite joys is watching the little swallows build their nests at the entrance of Linden Court, and then soon I hear the chirps of the babies. I watch the mamas come and go as they keep them well fed. Sometimes I have to tuck my head as the mama bird flies in and out from her homemade nest.
My world comes alive with life in so many forms in the spring, but one of my favorites is hearing the sound of the sandhill cranes. That means spring has sprung! The internal clock of a sandhill crane is never wrong. If they are here, it really is springtime!
On top of having an internal clock, they must have GPS because how else do they get here? Maybe they all have little maps tucked under their wings. (Ha ha)
They usually show up at the end of February and hang around with us until the first week in April. We are their favorite spot to stop and eat and rest on their incredible journey north. (I think that makes us pretty special). Did you know they may go as far north as Siberia and their journey begins in Texas, New Mexico and Mexico?
The Smithsonian shares the following info: “400,000 to 600,000 sandhill cranes — 80 percent of all the cranes on the planet — congregate along an 80-mile stretch of the central Platte River in Nebraska, This staging is one of the world’s great wildlife spectacles.’”
People come from everywhere to see them. But I don’t have to go anywhere. I can sit outside the front door and listen to their beautiful song as they soar high above me in circles as if they’re just playing on the wind. I think they must be having fun.
God has His fingerprint on all of these wonderful springtime happenings. How else do the animals know when to wake up, and show up at exactly the right time?