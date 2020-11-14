Hepburn: I'm thankful to celebrate my milestones

The cornucopia is so appropriate when it comes to my life. Next week I will celebrate two milestones in my life. The first is this column. It first appeared Nov. 18, 1995. I have written more than 1,250 columns for the North Platte Telegraph. Whew! I would never have thought this was in my wheelhouse, but God had it figured out. What a blessed journey it has been.This column has brought so many people into my life. People that I cherish today. I would never have met them if I hadn’t written about them. I interviewed strangers who have become friends. I have told stories that needed to be told and heard. Writing this column broadened horizons and has filled my life with joy.A favorite memory was meeting and talking with Tom Osborne. I was feeling pretty darned important when one of the other speakers at the event picked up a microphone and announced, “Stay away from Mary, she is my sweetheart!” That burst my bubble of self-importance.Writing this column has helped my faith to blossom. Those I have written about have been a source of inspiration to me. Their stories are filled with wisdom and love.When I started writing this column, I was merely a reporter. Through the years I became a writer, who told others’ stories. It makes me thankful that I am a part of such a wonderful community — one of goodness and joy.The second celebration is Nov. 17. I moved from my home on Buffalo Bill Avenue to Linden Court 10 years ago. You wouldn’t believe how many blessings have been packed into those 10 years.I have said it before — it may have been a short distance away, but it was a whole new world awaiting me.I was scared at first, but it didn’t take long to realize this is where I belonged. Linden Court is my home. My room is my sanctuary (and when the pandemic is over, I will again enjoy the halls and the courtyard).I remember an old hymn that I first learned in my teens. I sang it in the choir at First Baptist Church on B and McDonald. It fits perfectly with the column:So, amid the conflict, whether great or small,Do not be discouraged, God is over all;Count your many blessings, angels will attend,Help and comfort give you to your journey’s end.Count your blessings,Name them one by one;Count your blessings,See what God hath done;Count your blessings,Name them one by one;Count your many blessings,See what God hath done.’Isn’t it ironic that these two celebrations, one day apart, are so fitting as part of God’s plan for me? I am blessed beyond words.