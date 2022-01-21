Hepburn: Inspiration is what keeps us motivated

The word “inspiration” has many meanings to many people. What inspires me may not inspire you.

I was always inspired by my mother. She always spread joy and happiness. Raising three children is never easy. She did it without even thinking about it. On the one hand ,she was raising us; on the other hand, she was helping my dad.

My dad, George Huffman, built 150 homes in and around North Platte, and my mother was involved with each one. She helped my dad pick out colors for walls and carpet. My dad was color-blind so her help was invaluable. Each house had a little personality of my mom.

Being available to everyone had to be a challenge. Yet my mom always had time to help me with my homework or help with my sewing projects.

She was my inspiration and still is because I can see now how much she gave of herself.

Many of my cousins lived in the neighborhood and were in and out of our house all the time. They were always welcome and each one got a big hug.

She inspired me to be kind.