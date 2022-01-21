Hepburn: Inspiration is what keeps us motivated

The word “inspiration” has many meanings to many people. What inspires me may not inspire you.
I was always inspired by my mother. She always spread joy and happiness. Raising three children is never easy. She did it without even thinking about it. On the one hand ,she was raising us; on the other hand, she was helping my dad.
My dad, George Huffman, built 150 homes in and around North Platte, and my mother was involved with each one. She helped my dad pick out colors for walls and carpet. My dad was color-blind so her help was invaluable. Each house had a little personality of my mom.
Being available to everyone had to be a challenge. Yet my mom always had time to help me with my homework or help with my sewing projects.
She was my inspiration and still is because I can see now how much she gave of herself.
Many of my cousins lived in the neighborhood and were in and out of our house all the time. They were always welcome and each one got a big hug.
She inspired me to be kind.
From my second-grade teacher, Mrs. Sexton, who taught me how to spell to Mrs. Beggs in eighth grade who taught me how to diagram sentences, my teachers were always an inspiration.
I was inspired by their knowledge and that they wanted to share it all with their students.
I knew I wanted to be a journalist, but it was my teachers who made me realize I could be a teacher too.
Even when I became a journalist, I never stopped looking around me to find inspiration. I could always find it by reading the words of veteran writers. I wanted to write like they did and have my words inspire others.
I can remember sitting at my desk at the Telegraph, watching Sharron Hollen bang out the words on her typewriter. I couldn’t wait to read her column in the paper the next day. She made it look so easy.
Now, when writing my column, I want to be inspired and then to inspire others. I don’t have to look far for my inspiration. I take a look around me and the ideas flow. I have always written about everyday people that I meet in my world. And I am inspired by these “ordinary people doing extraordinary things,” as shared by Maya Angelou.
Maya Angelou certainly inspired many through her lifetime. Including me. One of her quotes kind of sums it up for me:
“My mission in life is not to merely survive but to thrive. And to do it with some passion, some compassion, some humor and some style.”