Hepburn: It’s time to make memories at Family Night

This is Nebraskaland Days week. The flags are up, the tourists are arriving, the motels are filling and the celebrations is underway. The cowboys are in town, the rodeo queens have been crowned, and floats are being decorated for the parade. And on Monday, it is Family Night.
There will be something for everyone at Family Night. You will find something to tickle your fancy. All bases are covered for all ages.
This year’s Family Night is at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. The lines will start forming at 5:30 p.m. for an evening of entertainment and fun.
For the kids, there will be inflatable jumps, games, a petting zoo and a whole lot more.
Grab some ice cream as you come through the gates and head for the grandstand for some of the best entertainment ever. You don’t have to look far to see these headliners. Because they both grew up here.
Starting at 6 p.m., Kim Baxter will grace us with words and song. A popular, well-known and well-loved singer, Kim will take the stage, share some words of wisdom and bless us with his guitar and voice in song.
Rascal Martinez will join the festivities at 7 p.m. A Sutherland native, Rascal will share his toe-tapping music and bring smiles to everyone’s face with his exciting personality.
We are certainly blessed by our own home-grown talent gracing the stage to give us a joy-filled evening.
There will be a special Husker surprise right in the middle of the evening. Former Husker football player Christian Gaylord will join us and share some of his life experiences. Christian will also be available to visit with the crowd and sign autographs.
I always circle Family Night on my calendar and have written about it every year for 27 years. This year is no exception. Every year Craig Fabik, owner of Bible Supplies in Westfield Shopping Center, is my go-to-person. He fills me in and gives me all the details of the evening. (Thanks, Craig.)
Family Night has always been a Christian event. Songs of praise and Christian testimony fill the evening and bless all who attend.
When I can attend, I love the fellowship with friends and the inspirational words and music.
I remember years ago, the whole family attended together. My mother and her sisters, my cousins and brothers if they were around. My Uncle Dale Jergensen and his family would arrive early and save seats for all of us. It was looked forward to and a must-attend event each year.
I hope your family will make fond memories when all attend Family Night.