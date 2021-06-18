Hepburn: It’s time to make memories at Family Night

This is Nebraskaland Days week. The flags are up, the tourists are arriving, the motels are filling and the celebrations is underway. The cowboys are in town, the rodeo queens have been crowned, and floats are being decorated for the parade. And on Monday, it is Family Night.

There will be something for everyone at Family Night. You will find something to tickle your fancy. All bases are covered for all ages.

This year’s Family Night is at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. The lines will start forming at 5:30 p.m. for an evening of entertainment and fun.

For the kids, there will be inflatable jumps, games, a petting zoo and a whole lot more.

Grab some ice cream as you come through the gates and head for the grandstand for some of the best entertainment ever. You don’t have to look far to see these headliners. Because they both grew up here.

Starting at 6 p.m., Kim Baxter will grace us with words and song. A popular, well-known and well-loved singer, Kim will take the stage, share some words of wisdom and bless us with his guitar and voice in song.