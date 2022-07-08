Hepburn: July 9

In the last few months, my column has informed you of programs that reach out to those in need and offer support and assistance. It is important to me that my readers know about these programs and what they provide.

Today, I would like to introduce you to another program in North Platte: People’s Family Health Services.

In 1972, People’s Family Health Services opened their doors. Their goal: To support individuals and families to better health. With offices in North Platte and McCook, Family Health provides services to counties, as far north as Grant, Hooker and Thomas counties, and reaching south to the Nebraska border. A total of 17 counties are included in their service area.

The services offered by this nonprofit are two-fold. They provide nutritional education and food for anyone who cares for a child under the age of 5. This includes moms, pregnant women, dads, grandparents, foster parents or guardians.

The other half of this amazing program is prevention. Family Planning offers reproductive health care through on-site medical clinics, education and counseling, for men and women.

This week we will look at one of the two services offered.

WIC (Woman, Infants and Children) is a supplemental nutrition food program that gives assistance in the form of healthy foods, nutrition education and referrals to other health care agencies and is available through Family Health.

Those who can benefit from WIC are pregnant women, breastfeeding women and women who have had a baby in the last six months.

WIC helps families stay healthy by providing food, education and even family-friendly recipes. Their nutritional education covers topics such as healthy eating during pregnancy and breastfeeding so that moms are ready to give their baby a healthy start.

WIC supports moms as they manage their baby’s changing needs. They can get healthy education and counseling information, baby supplies, food for a pregnant mom throughout her pregnancy and when the baby is born the benefits continue for her and her new little one.

But benefits do not end, even after baby’s first year of life. WIC supports families until children reach their fifth birthday, so the kids continue to eat well and thrive.

Here is a summary of WIC services and qualifications:

» Breastfeeding women — up to the infant’s first birthday.

» Newly delivered mothers — up to six months postpartum.

» Infants.

» Children — up to age 5.

» Fathers, guardians or foster parents may apply for WIC.

Those qualifying for participation in the Nebraska WIC Program must meet certain criteria. Participants must live in Nebraska and meet income requirements.

If they are receiving state assistance and are on Medicaid, they are automatically eligible for WIC.

Qualifications are determined by a qualified nutritionist or the staff nurse. Mothers are certified for one year after baby is born; pregnant women are certified for the duration of their pregnancy.

When participants need food, they simply go to the grocery store and shop. They are given a card that, when scanned, selects only qualified food and pays for it. It is discreet and efficient for the shopper.

Family Health Services gives assistance to more than 2,000 families every year. On a national level, over 7 million are receiving WIC benefits.

Peoples Family Health is dedicated and committed to better health for families. The office is located at 102 S. Elm St. The phone number is 308-534-3075.

We will continue next week and learn more about this remarkable program.