Hepburn: Kindness matters in every situation

In today’s world, kindness seems to get tossed aside by those who place importance on their me-first attitude. The time is right for a reminder to be kind.

We need to be kind to everybody. Our friends, our co-workers, our neighbors and especially those on the other side of the fence

I did some research on the meaning of kindness. I found some good words. Let me share my discoveries.

Kindness is:

» The quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate.

» A chain reaction. It’s a wave that keeps rolling, and all it needs is one person to start it. One small kind act can cause a ripple effect that impacts an entire community.

» Love. It’s being selfless, caring and compassionate. We share through kind acts such as a smile, a word, an unexpected deed, When we offer these acts to others, we make people feel good; we pass along hope; we promote peace; we show the power of kindness.

» Grace. We are humans, we make mistakes. We can be kind in our response to ourselves and others when those mistakes occur. If we could all remember that none of us are perfect, we need to offer grace and be kind.