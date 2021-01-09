Hepburn: Kindness matters in every situation

In today’s world, kindness seems to get tossed aside by those who place importance on their me-first attitude. The time is right for a reminder to be kind.
We need to be kind to everybody. Our friends, our co-workers, our neighbors and especially those on the other side of the fence
I did some research on the meaning of kindness. I found some good words. Let me share my discoveries.
Kindness is:
» The quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate.
» A chain reaction. It’s a wave that keeps rolling, and all it needs is one person to start it. One small kind act can cause a ripple effect that impacts an entire community.
» Love. It’s being selfless, caring and compassionate. We share through kind acts such as a smile, a word, an unexpected deed, When we offer these acts to others, we make people feel good; we pass along hope; we promote peace; we show the power of kindness.
» Grace. We are humans, we make mistakes. We can be kind in our response to ourselves and others when those mistakes occur. If we could all remember that none of us are perfect, we need to offer grace and be kind.
Now that we have established the meaning of kindness, here are a few ideas to help you along.
» Be an example.
We learn by watching others. People can learn kindness just by observing kindness in action.
» Practice.
One of the best ways to teach kindness to others is by being intentional. Practice kindness every day.
» Give a compliment.
Tell someone that you care about them by complimenting them. It can be a big compliment or a small one. The point is that you share what good you see in them.
» Listen.
Listening has positive benefits.
» Show empathy.
Feel what someone else is feeling. Put yourself in their place.
» Point out the positive.
Not everyone can see the positive side of things. Point out the positive.
» Help someone.
It doesn’t matter how you can help, just find a way and jump right in.
» Keep your promises.
People look for consistency. They want to know that they can count on you.
» Forgive.
Second chances give life. Be the bigger person and forgive.
» Say thank you.
Saying thank you is often taken for granted. This act of kindness is often overlooked, but it is important. (My caregiver always reminds me to say please and thank you.)
Let me end with a few kindness quotes:
“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” — Dalai Lama
“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” — Princess Diana
“Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. They bless the one who receives them, and they bless you, the giver.” — Barbara De Angelis