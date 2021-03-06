Hepburn: Lives are entwined when God gets involved

I am sure you have heard the poem about people who come into your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime. After rereading that poem, I began wondering how I would plug in the people who have influenced my life and whether they were sent for a season, reason or lifetime.
Let’s see who fits in where.
The poem begins with:
People come into your life for a REASON, a SEASON or a LIFETIME. When you figure out which one it is, you will know what to do for each person.
When someone is in your life for a REASON,
it is usually to meet a need you have expressed.
They have come to assist you through a difficulty;
to provide you with guidance and support;
to aid you physically, emotionally or spiritually.
They may seem like a godsend, and they are.
They are there for the reason you need them to be.
The first person who comes to mind is Kristina. She was one of my caregivers. She would come at the drop of a hat. She was so dependable and so positive. Kristina would pray with me and encouraged me to pray out loud every night, which I still do today. She came for a reason. She met my needs and was a godsend.
Jeff was nudged by God to respond for my need for a driver to and from church. The relationship grew and we began having Bible study weekly. We now are in our ninth year so the “reason” continues.
Another person who fits into this group is Jeanie. My current typist was leaving and I needed someone who could jump in and type my column. The timing was perfect. In came Jeanie and we never missed a column. That was nine years ago. We continue to enjoy the friendship and fun.
Some people come into your life for a SEASON,
because your turn has come to share, grow or learn.
They bring you an experience of peace or make you laugh.
They may teach you something you have never done.
They usually give you an unbelievable amount of joy.
Believe it. It is real. But only for a season.
The first person who come to mind is Deanna. She was my caregiver and helped me make the transition from my home to a nursing home.
Others have helped in the transition.
Once I became a resident of Linden Court, 10 years ago, it didn’t take long for Debbie to jump in and help me adjust to a new way of life. It was not an easy transition and Debbie did many little things above and beyond to make me realize that Linden Court was where I was meant to be.
LIFETIME relationships teach you lifetime lessons;
things you must build upon in order to have a solid emotional foundation.
Your job is to accept the lesson, love the person, and put what you have learned
to use in all other relationships and areas of your life.
My lifetime friend is Jeannette. We were born in St. Mary’s Hospital one day apart. Our mothers were on the same hall. Our lives took different directions until we were 15 years old; then we became neighbors and fast friends. We had lockers next to each other and talked on the phone late into the night, sharing everything. Life once again moved us apart, but the phone keeps us connected.
Who has been sent into your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime?