Hepburn: Lives are entwined when God gets involved

Jeff was nudged by God to respond for my need for a driver to and from church. The relationship grew and we began having Bible study weekly. We now are in our ninth year so the “reason” continues.

Another person who fits into this group is Jeanie. My current typist was leaving and I needed someone who could jump in and type my column. The timing was perfect. In came Jeanie and we never missed a column. That was nine years ago. We continue to enjoy the friendship and fun.

Some people come into your life for a SEASON,

because your turn has come to share, grow or learn.

They bring you an experience of peace or make you laugh.

They may teach you something you have never done.

They usually give you an unbelievable amount of joy.

Believe it. It is real. But only for a season.

The first person who come to mind is Deanna. She was my caregiver and helped me make the transition from my home to a nursing home.

Others have helped in the transition.