Hepburn: Make your own summertime memories now

When you think about Nebraska in the summertime, what comes to mind? For me, it is time for sweet corn. You see pickup trucks parked in parking lots with the back piled high with corn. The farmer and his kids are usually at the ready with their sacks in hand to fill up with their fresh produce.

When I was a kid, the Jergensen clan would have corn cooking parties to put the corn up so we could have it in the wintertime. People even teased us that we must have had an assembly line from the field to the pot.

The Jergensens never missed a chance to get together, and summer was the best because we had picnics in the park or in someone’s backyard. There would be hamburgers on the grill, watermelon staying cold in the cooler and Uncle Dale churning his famous homemade ice cream. There was no store-bought ice cream at our picnics.

When it got dark, the kids all chased the lightning bugs, trying to catch them and put them in a jar. The locusts were so loud they would drown out conversations. Mom always sprayed us with mosquito repellent so we wouldn’t get eaten alive.

I remember getting in line for a big piece of watermelon after we were done chasing lightning bugs.

All these summertime memories are fine and dandy, but it’s time to make some new ones.