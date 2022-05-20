Hepburn: May 21

Marveling at memories of Mom in May

May is a memory month for me. I love May.

I am reminded of my mother and grandmother because their birthdays are both in May. I cannot count the number of times I surprised my mom with a birthday party every year.

I remember she said, “You will never do this again because you already did.” So, I made up my mind to surprise her every year. And she was always surprised.

When I lived in Washington, D.C., my mom came out for a visit, and it happened to be right before her 80th birthday. It was a piece of cake to organize my church friends, whom she had met many times, to surprise her with a dinner. I told her we were going out to dinner, so she was all dressed up.

There was a knock on the door. My mom answered it, and everyone walked through the door of my apartment single file, each carrying a dish of food. The last person proudly carried her birthday cake. All were singing “Happy Birthday.”

I got her again. “Don’t ever underestimate me. I will go to great lengths to surprise you forever,” I told Mom.

It was fun reminiscing with my table mates here at Linden Court about their mothers and their memories. We each recalled how we made our mothers feel special on Mother’s Day.

A common gift was a bouquet of dandelions, along with a beautiful homemade construction-paper card. One lady shared that she walked down the block and picked one flower from each garden she passed.

Everyone everywhere can remember making their mother a lovely handprint in plaster of Paris. I painted mine pink and gray. Don’t ask me why I remember that, but it seems the more you reminisce, the more details pop in your mind.

One year for Mother’s Day, I put my dime in my handkerchief, tied it around my wrist so I wouldn’t lose it and headed downtown. I lived on Carr and walked down Fourth Street to Grants on Fourth and Dewey.

I walked in knowing I would find the best mother’s present that my shiny dime would buy. After walking up and down each aisle and surveying everything, I settled on a little tiny ceramic puppy.

After the long trek back up Fourth Street to my house, I went to my room to make my card and wrap my mother’s gift. It was Saturday, the day before Mother’s Day. I wanted to give it to her right away, but I had to wait until it was Mother’s Day.

As soon as my eyes opened in the morning, I was out of bed with present in hand to the kitchen. I proudly handed Mom her gift and said, “Happy Mother’s Day.”

She was such a joyful receiver. No matter what gift I gave my mother, she was always thrilled to get it. And when she opened it, her excitement always made me feel like I picked exactly what she wanted.

One year Mom came to visit me in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, As a treat I took her to the Tulip Festival. She loved tulips. When she walked into the garden and saw the plethora of tulips in bloom, in every color, she was awestruck.

Right there was another memory of my mother in the month of May.

You can see why May is so special to me. Thinking about my mom fills my heart with joy.