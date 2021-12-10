Hepburn: Meet your Christmas tasks with joy in your heart

The expression: “The hurrier I go the behinder I get” pretty much sums up how society feels about now. Lewis Carroll coined this famous phrase in 1865 in the tale of “Alice in Wonderland.” The White Rabbit said it as he was running around madly, checking his giant pocket watch, then disappeared down a hole in the ground.

Christmas is coming and it will come whether we are ready for it or not.

We should take stock and decide what is really important. But before we do that, we need to stop and take breath. The faster we go, the less we think and our minds become like mush.

We cannot think straight when we are in a hurry. It’s time to slow down. Which makes no sense if we’re running behind.

What you can do is manage yourself. How we use our time makes a huge difference in what we get accomplished. When Christmas is around the corner and you have a lot of unfinished tasks, the best approach is to prioritize.

Decide what is most important and what you actually have time to do and then make a list.

Write down everything you need to do before Christmas. Then look at your calendar and see how many days you have do it.