Hepburn: Meet your Christmas tasks with joy in your heart

The expression: “The hurrier I go the behinder I get” pretty much sums up how society feels about now. Lewis Carroll coined this famous phrase in 1865 in the tale of “Alice in Wonderland.” The White Rabbit said it as he was running around madly, checking his giant pocket watch, then disappeared down a hole in the ground.
Christmas is coming and it will come whether we are ready for it or not.
We should take stock and decide what is really important. But before we do that, we need to stop and take breath. The faster we go, the less we think and our minds become like mush.
We cannot think straight when we are in a hurry. It’s time to slow down. Which makes no sense if we’re running behind.
What you can do is manage yourself. How we use our time makes a huge difference in what we get accomplished. When Christmas is around the corner and you have a lot of unfinished tasks, the best approach is to prioritize.
Decide what is most important and what you actually have time to do and then make a list.
Write down everything you need to do before Christmas. Then look at your calendar and see how many days you have do it.
Start prioritizing and begin to write a task on each day, according to when it needs to be done. Now you know what you need to do each day.
What you just did was slow down, take a breath and think. Now put one foot in front of the other and get started. And as you complete each thing on your list, cross it off and give yourself a pat on the back.
Even in the busyness of Christmas nobody likes a Grinch, so remember to be thankful. Gratitude is the best way to change your attitude if you are getting a bit Grinchy.
Even the Grinch learned. “Maybe Christmas does not come from a store, maybe Christmas means a little bit more.”
So when you are getting all the things on your list done, remember the words of the Grinch. He learned the Christmas does mean more.
We can learn from the Grinch, according to Kira on abetterlifelived.com. Here are five things that we can learn from the Grinch:
1. Care more for people than things. We need to adopt the attitude of the Whos.
2. Show compassion and empathy. The Whos welcomed the Grinch into their lives with open arms.
3. Share your joy. The Whos celebrated what they did have.
4. View humanity through the eyes of a child. Through the eyes of a child, the world is a lot brighter. Can you remember?