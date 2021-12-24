Hepburn: Memories of Christmas past bring joy

Anticipation. Every child counts the days until Christmas. Every one of us has a special memory of Christmas. So I asked some of my friends around the world. What follows are treasured memories from Misti Sue, an American, and Marlene, a Canadian.
Misti Sue: I love this little gold box that is under my tree every year. That’s how we kick off the Christmas season.
Once we put up the tree it’s the first gift under the tree.
It’s our gift to Jesus for His birthday. Ever since my first child could write, we have been writing what we want to give to Jesus that year. (Our hearts, our focus/attention, more respect when praying (sitting still, etc.), more money, acts of service, our worries, intentionally being a light, more monetary gifts, etc.)
Everyone writes their own. It has been a treasure to go back and see their handwriting and reflect.
Marlene: It must have been the week leading up to Christmas when my dad ventured out to find that perfect Christmas tree for his family. Time passed and then he reappeared at our front door all rosy cheeked and donning his favorite beanie cap, the one that my mum had lovingly knit for him. Dad was beaming with pride. There on our doorstep stood the biggest, tallest, most beautiful Christmas tree that my young eyes had ever seen.
Before I could scurry out the door, Mum scooped me up in her arms. It was time for my afternoon nap. Mum cuddled me as she made her way down the hall to my bedroom. I settled into my crib alongside my “blankie” and a few of my favorite stuffed animals. My eyelids grew heavier and heavier and before I knew it, I had drifted off to sleep.
When I awoke from my nap it seemed as if I had been sleeping for an eternity! The room seemed darker and the air seemed cooler than it was before. I called out, “Someone please come and get me!” Mum’s sweet face materialized at my door. Her arms opened wide, and I reached out to her. She drew me close, and our cheeks fell into place, side by side.
As we entered the living room I saw it! There before my eyes was the biggest, tallest, most beautiful Christmas tree that I had ever seen! Only this time the tree was dressed in twinkling Christmas lights and reflectors, a multitude of delicate and colorful ornaments and hanging tinsel that sparkled and glistened. A twinkling star adorned the very top of the tree and it beckoned us to tiptoe closer.
It was clear: the biggest, tallest, most beautiful Christmas tree ever had become an even bigger, taller and more beautiful Christmas tree! I remember the feeling of being struck by wonder. How could something that was already so perfect become even more perfect? At that moment the magic of Christmas had not only opened my eyes but it had reached deep inside me and touched my heart.