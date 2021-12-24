Hepburn: Memories of Christmas past bring joy

Before I could scurry out the door, Mum scooped me up in her arms. It was time for my afternoon nap. Mum cuddled me as she made her way down the hall to my bedroom. I settled into my crib alongside my “blankie” and a few of my favorite stuffed animals. My eyelids grew heavier and heavier and before I knew it, I had drifted off to sleep.

When I awoke from my nap it seemed as if I had been sleeping for an eternity! The room seemed darker and the air seemed cooler than it was before. I called out, “Someone please come and get me!” Mum’s sweet face materialized at my door. Her arms opened wide, and I reached out to her. She drew me close, and our cheeks fell into place, side by side.

As we entered the living room I saw it! There before my eyes was the biggest, tallest, most beautiful Christmas tree that I had ever seen! Only this time the tree was dressed in twinkling Christmas lights and reflectors, a multitude of delicate and colorful ornaments and hanging tinsel that sparkled and glistened. A twinkling star adorned the very top of the tree and it beckoned us to tiptoe closer.