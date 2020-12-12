Hepburn: Ministries blossom in spite of COVID-19

B. We sponsor the Trucker’s Church at the Flying J every Sunday at 8:30 pm. Last Sunday we met in Denny’s for Bible study. It was only myself, Doug and one driver, who was from Ethiopia, a believer. We had a great Bible study and fellowship time. We have ministered to truckers from North America and several other countries, travelers and employees.

I pray for God’s direction and wisdom with every visit and every emergent situation to which I am called as a hospital chaplain. The word “chaplain” has roots in the concept of being present with someone else in their agony especially within the context of representing the divine or holy in the situation. That is my prayer every day to represent the love and care of God to every person whom I encounter.

Mary: How has COVID-19 affected your hospital ministry?