Hepburn: Ministries blossom in spite of COVID-19

Last week I introduced you to Brenda and Doug Lee. They are truly the hands and feet of Jesus as they minister in North Platte.
What follows is part two of my conversation with Brenda.
Mary: Share some of your ambitions and goals in your respective ministries.
Brenda: As a chaplain at Great Plains Health, my goal is to grow and expand the utilization of pastoral care through the growing services provided through Great Plains Health. As a team, we offer quality spiritual care to our patients, family members and our staff during stressful times of health concerns. We also want to continue to support our local churches with quality communication and support of their members, especially during our limited visitation because of the current pandemic.
Two Rivers Fellowship: our dream is to glorify God by introducing people to a relationship with Jesus Christ, ministering to the needs of people, and contributing to the improvement of North Platte.
Mary: How had God been a part in each of your ministries?
Brenda: Two Rivers Fellowship:
A. This summer we met a homeless woman living in a tent with five children and a friend. We had the opportunity to share Christ with them, see them make decisions for Jesus, follow Him in baptism. Both ladies are now living back home.
B. We sponsor the Trucker’s Church at the Flying J every Sunday at 8:30 pm. Last Sunday we met in Denny’s for Bible study. It was only myself, Doug and one driver, who was from Ethiopia, a believer. We had a great Bible study and fellowship time. We have ministered to truckers from North America and several other countries, travelers and employees.
I pray for God’s direction and wisdom with every visit and every emergent situation to which I am called as a hospital chaplain. The word “chaplain” has roots in the concept of being present with someone else in their agony especially within the context of representing the divine or holy in the situation. That is my prayer every day to represent the love and care of God to every person whom I encounter.
Mary: How has COVID-19 affected your hospital ministry?
Brenda: In an effort to continue to keep our staff, patients and visitors safe, Great Plains Health has implemented a restricted visitor policy. This implementation has caused the most change in our Pastoral Services Department. We are able to help provide some of the personal contact with patients that is needed in the healing process with listening, comfort and compassion. With our COVID-19 positive patients, we have adapted to using phone support, which is a nationwide change for hospital chaplains. While it has presented a challenge in what would have normally been a closer encounter with those patients and family members, we have been able to adapt and find ways to truly connect with these patients. There have been many webinars and articles encouraging chaplains on how to incorporate new ways of providing quality care.
Mary: How do you and your husband share ideas and help each other in your respective journeys?
Brenda: Doug and I have always supported each other while ministering in church planting together all of these years. Our roles have changed with my position of a health care chaplain, but we continue to pray for each other even though I cannot share what has happened during my day. I support him doing what I can for our church, Two Rivers Fellowship by planning and teaching.
Mary: You mentioned that (former City Council member) Andrew (Lee) is your son. How have you been involved in his role in city government?
Brenda: Our only role with our son, Andrew, has been to help him become a responsible man who understands the value of history and involvement in our community. We are very proud of him and his commitment to the betterment of North Platte.
