Hepburn: Modern technology changes today’s churches

The expression “Sunday Best” is not something you hear any more.

When I think of “Sunday Best,” I picture Mrs. Sturdevant with her mink stole draped over her shoulder as she made her way to the front pew of the church.

When Sunday came around, you went to your closet and picked out your best dress, your best shoes. Your best of anything was what you wore to church. My grandma always wore a hat and gloves. And everyone’s grandpa wore their best suit and tie.

How things have changed in our churches. Not only is the dress code very relaxed and laid back, but there are many other changes.

As a child, when I walked through the doors, I had to be quiet. In today’s churches, everyone is busily chatting before the service begins.

The sounds of guitars and drums have replaced the majestic tones of the organ. Most hymnals have been replaced by a large screen in the front of the sanctuary. Instead of looking down at the hymnal, we look up to the screen for the words of the songs.

Offering plates are a thing of the past. Our gifts and offerings are dropped in the box by the door, or we can give online each week or each month.

If it is Communion Sunday, you are given your wine and bread in a small, sealed container. This change was brought about by COVID-19. (I do miss the way Communion was served in the past. I hope someday that will happen again.)

When the sermon began, Bibles used to be everywhere. We brought our own or we grabbed one in the pew. Now our Bibles are in our cellphones, or we bring our iPad to read God’s word. Even some pastors preach from an electronic device.

In our churches, music has changed, the way we dress is different and technology has brought changes, but some things have not changed:

The reason I go to church.

I go to worship God. I want to sing and praise His name. I want to learn and grow in my faith as a Christian. I enjoy talented people playing their instruments and leading me in sweet hymns.

I love to enter through the door of the church on Sunday morning and be greeted with a welcoming smile. I love talking with others and appreciating relationships. I love church.

***

“I love church I love to go

on Sunday morning because I know

I’ll be with God’s folks.

Doctors, teachers and a few cowpokes.

We all are there for the very same reason

To praise our Savior in every season.

I love church I love to go

on Sunday morning because I will grow

stronger and smarter and become very wise.

I listen to my pastor; he helps me recognize

God’s plan for me so I can see

how best it is for me to be me.”

— Written by Jeanie