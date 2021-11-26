Hepburn: My column has become more than I ever imagined

I couldn’t pack 26 years of memories into one column. I want to continue sharing my journey with you today.
My role as the local church lady was changing. For many of my 26 years writing my column for the North Platte Telegraph. I wrote exclusively about church events and programs. With the exploding use of social media, my role became less important. Churches started designing websites and joining Facebook. This allowed churches to promote their own events.
At the same time, my focus for my column was changing as well. I took stock of my role as a columnist. I had written a few columns about people and their lives. Before, the columns were filled with just facts, but I wanted to write about things that make our lives meaningful. So I did, and I do.
This column has introduced me to people whom I never would have met. One of the most far-fetched meetings was Dave Humm. What are the chances that I would meet a world-famous quarterback for the Oakland Raiders? Dave Humm was a legend in the football world.
A thank-you call set up by Butch Rasmussen was the start of a beautiful friendship. That quick phone call turned into an hourlong conversation where we bantered about multiple sclerosis and football. We both had that in common.
(And did I mention he was the quarterback for the Huskers in the ’70s?)
Another blessing, thanks to this column, was the story of Peggy and J.W. It almost didn’t materialize as a column, but God knew it needed to be told and everything began to fall into place. Their story was amazing and full of God’s miracles.
From writing about Peggy and J.W., a wonderful friendship developed. They were so grateful their story was finally told. They show their thanks by keeping me well stocked in chocolate, which I and my caregivers enjoy.
One of the blessings that I treasure the most is when I hear from my readers or when a reader is inspired by my column to pay it forward.
Just the other day when I was out and about at Linden Court, I met a woman in the hall who was there to leave something for me. She was a bit taken back when she ran into me because she planned to leave anonymously. I foiled her plan.
She gave me a big box and then she left. When I opened the box there was a letter inside.
In the letter she wrote, “I have been given all these cards from organizations I give to, and I can’t use all of them. When I read your story about Chloe (printed last week) I felt led to give these cards to you and Chloe to share."
If I could summarize why I write my column, this woman’s actions would be the classic example of “pay it forward.” In her letter she also wrote some very kind words to me:
“You always speak to my heart (actually God uses you to speak to me!) May you be blessed as much as you have blessed others.”
My desire each week is to listen to God and write a column that is inspired by God about good people. I am so happy I made the change to write about life.
Each person I write about is quietly doing good things. These unsung heroes are across the street or at your workplace, or you are sitting next to them in church. I can give them a little recognition that they would never seek for themselves.
When those who read my column learn of the good people in this community, they are inspired. I want to spread the good news of those good people. When that happens, the blessings flow.