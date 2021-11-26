Hepburn: My column has become more than I ever imagined

Another blessing, thanks to this column, was the story of Peggy and J.W. It almost didn’t materialize as a column, but God knew it needed to be told and everything began to fall into place. Their story was amazing and full of God’s miracles.

From writing about Peggy and J.W., a wonderful friendship developed. They were so grateful their story was finally told. They show their thanks by keeping me well stocked in chocolate, which I and my caregivers enjoy.

One of the blessings that I treasure the most is when I hear from my readers or when a reader is inspired by my column to pay it forward.

Just the other day when I was out and about at Linden Court, I met a woman in the hall who was there to leave something for me. She was a bit taken back when she ran into me because she planned to leave anonymously. I foiled her plan.

She gave me a big box and then she left. When I opened the box there was a letter inside.

In the letter she wrote, “I have been given all these cards from organizations I give to, and I can’t use all of them. When I read your story about Chloe (printed last week) I felt led to give these cards to you and Chloe to share."