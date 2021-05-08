Hepburn: My everyday heroes are always busy

When you least expect it, an everyday hero may pop in your mind. It’s happened to me again. Everyday heroes just won’t sit still. They are like the Energizer Bunny — always on the go. Always doing something for someone else.

They don’t want any recognition, and off they go before you have a chance to thank them. My column is how I can bring thanks and attention to my everyday heroes and they can’t do anything about it. They would be the first to say, “No, no, no.” But I say, “Yes, yes, yes.” It is my chance to shine a light on them.

Chuck Scripter has always been involved in every aspect of Habitat for Humanity, helping to build dozens of houses. Chuck asked me if I would share devotions with the volunteers at the work sites. It was no easy task to get me to the volunteers, because work sites are not compatible with wheelchairs. He would jump through hoops to make it look “normal” for me to be there.

It was important to him not only to build houses but to build relationships with Jesus.