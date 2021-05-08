Hepburn: My everyday heroes are always busy

When you least expect it, an everyday hero may pop in your mind. It’s happened to me again. Everyday heroes just won’t sit still. They are like the Energizer Bunny — always on the go. Always doing something for someone else.
They don’t want any recognition, and off they go before you have a chance to thank them. My column is how I can bring thanks and attention to my everyday heroes and they can’t do anything about it. They would be the first to say, “No, no, no.” But I say, “Yes, yes, yes.” It is my chance to shine a light on them.
Chuck Scripter has always been involved in every aspect of Habitat for Humanity, helping to build dozens of houses. Chuck asked me if I would share devotions with the volunteers at the work sites. It was no easy task to get me to the volunteers, because work sites are not compatible with wheelchairs. He would jump through hoops to make it look “normal” for me to be there.
It was important to him not only to build houses but to build relationships with Jesus.
Not only does Chuck serve his community, but he also goes the extra mile for others. I feel honored that I was on his list as he made the rounds with his mower. I can’t help but remember that when I lived in my house on Buffalo, Chuck would often mow my lawn. He would show up early in the morning, and before my caregiver could sneak a loaf of banana bread into his truck, to say thanks, he would be gone.
We would holler at him and say, “Wait a minute. We have something for you.” But he would say, “Nope, don’t need it. Have a nice day,” and off he would go. One day we followed him, looking for his truck and trailer, so we could sneak him some bread. Once we actually did it, but I bet he gave it away.
Teresa Sweley is next on my list. When I first moved to North Platte in the mid 1990s, I would often drop in at the Pop Corner (formerly known as Vic’s Corn Popper). I noticed that she had Mylar balloons with beautiful Christian sayings flying high in the store. I wanted one.
I could not pick just one, so I got several. Every week after that, we would bag up my deflated balloons and haul them to Teresa to put life in them again.
Through the years Teresa has been so giving and so compassionate. She just has a way that always makes me feel special.
When I was still living at home, she would include me in all of her holiday dinners. She would organize a makeshift ramp to get me in the house She made me feel like I was always a part of her family.
The tradition continued even when COVID-19 hit and Linden Court was quarantined for 15 months. Teresa and many family members would come to my window often to say hi and remind me that they missed me and loved me.
I could go on and on about these two everyday heroes that have added such joy to my life. You get the point.