Hepburn: My heroes are an inspiration to me

Last week’s column about heroes inspired even me. I knew that I had to continue with this discussion because everywhere I looked this week, I saw everyday heroes.
I don’t have to look far when I realize how fortunate I am to be in the midst of heroes every day. They patiently tend to my needs and bring smiles and laughter to my days.
The quarantine kept from driving my chair independently around Linden Court, so when I was free to move about the building again, my skills were a little rusty. I needed practice with corners — not cutting the turn too short and hitting the wall and staying on my side of the hallway. One day, Nolan, our administrator, was walking with me and I almost ran him into the wall. (He is very forgiving).
Someone needed to walk next to me as I practiced and brushed up on my driving skills. Two kind occupational therapists helped me maneuver my hand so that I could turn on a dime again. There are more two of my everyday heroes.
This week, I was so glad to see a friend of mine as he went to visit with his mother. He and his two brothers, and other family members, never let a day go by without a visit with their mom.
These everyday heroes learned from their sweet mother about the value of family ties and the importance of being there for one another.
One of my dearest everyday heroes is Keith Blackledge. When I was 18 years old, I was the editor for the North Platte Community College newspaper. He asked me to come in and interview for job I did not apply for, and he hired me on the spot. He saw potential in me. He believed in me.
When my life took a 20-year detour from North Platte, and it was time to come back, Keith was right there for me again. I called him and said I wanted to write again and Keith made it happen.
That was 27 years ago. I am still writing, thanks to Keith.
Everyone knows who Keith Blackledge is. He did so much for our community. But he also did much for many individuals. He is my hero. He is a hero to many others as well.
To me a hero is someone who helps others and does so because they care about others. And they do it never expecting anything in return.
When we cross paths with such a person and recognize their heroic qualities and their unselfish kindness to us, we wish to be like them and make a difference in the lives of others as well.
Heroes are more than those who help and care and make a difference; they are our examples, and they teach us by their actions.
We are forever changed by the heroes in our lives.