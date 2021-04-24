Hepburn: My heroes are an inspiration to me

One of my dearest everyday heroes is Keith Blackledge. When I was 18 years old, I was the editor for the North Platte Community College newspaper. He asked me to come in and interview for job I did not apply for, and he hired me on the spot. He saw potential in me. He believed in me.

When my life took a 20-year detour from North Platte, and it was time to come back, Keith was right there for me again. I called him and said I wanted to write again and Keith made it happen.

That was 27 years ago. I am still writing, thanks to Keith.

Everyone knows who Keith Blackledge is. He did so much for our community. But he also did much for many individuals. He is my hero. He is a hero to many others as well.

To me a hero is someone who helps others and does so because they care about others. And they do it never expecting anything in return.

When we cross paths with such a person and recognize their heroic qualities and their unselfish kindness to us, we wish to be like them and make a difference in the lives of others as well.

Heroes are more than those who help and care and make a difference; they are our examples, and they teach us by their actions.

We are forever changed by the heroes in our lives.