Hepburn: My tapestry is woven from the threads of others

Linden Court seems to be a crossroads where I have reconnected with acquaintances who were a part of my life more than 50 years ago. I would guess that happens because of the obvious. We all get older and seemingly our paths cross in a place like Linden Court.

But how delightful it is to look down the hall and see someone who was a part of my life when I was 12 years old and in Adams Junior High. Let me give you an example. My homeroom teacher in the seventh grade was Justin Roberts. I had not seen him since I was in the seventh grade. When he came walking in the front door at Linden Court, someone greeted him. As soon as I heard his name, it took me right back to his classroom. We looked at each other and both said, “You probably don’t remember me.” We laughed and said, “Of course, I remember you.”

I often read the paper down at the nurses’ station. One particular day I was reading about another seventh grade teacher, Doris Howard, who was being honored for her service to the North Platte Community College athletic department. She had been my gym teacher, and we all know that was one of my favorite classes. In the article, there was a reference to the volleyball team at the college. I was part of that team.