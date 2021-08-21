 Skip to main content
Hepburn: Never give up, never give in
Mary and Jeanie — they are a team.

They ran into each other one day and from that moment on it seemed

as though it was destiny that they would be friends,

but there was more than that, on each other they would depend

to write words to the world, to make it a better place,

wisdom and good advice from God’s sweet grace.

Jeanie joined Mary’s journey creating a column to share.

Mary decides, she creates, then the pair

takes off, lost in the fun of adjectives and grammar

to make it all work for people to read in all its glamor.

Every word is very carefully chosen.

Mary cares about her readers and her story is always woven

With wisdom and caring and kindness and love,

so each can prosper and learn from above.

God is Mary’s inspiration and keeps her on task

so her readers remember and her words will last.

The challenges have been many in 2021,

COVID interrupted the flow of how it was done.

Jeanie couldn’t come in and Mary couldn’t come out

and it wouldn’t work even if either one was to shout.

For a whole year it continued, Jeanie didn’t see Mary and Mary didn’t see her,

but it didn’t stop them, not for even a moment. No sir!

They pondered and plotted and they made lists of things

then Mary would dial and Jeanie’s phone would ring

Let the column begin. Let’s get this on paper.

We have people out there that will get their newspaper

and immediately will turn to Mary Hepburn’s words.

They brighten their day and Mary will urge

them to keep trying because it’s all in choices we make

and not giving up so we won’t break

There are things we can do nothing about. COVID changed our world

and it seemed as though, head long we were hurled

But Mary will tell you, look at lessons learned, and patience gained

by surviving tough times and remaining sane.

Mary will remind you there are lots of things that will upset our lives

but she still wants you to always look on the bright side

what is good in your day, your week and your life

even when there has been some major strife.

Encouragement can go a very long way.

Hearing words from one who cares will make your day.

That why Mary writes to you every single week.

She wants to brighten your day and give you a reason to peek

into tomorrow and meet it with confidence.

Because to Mary and Jeanie, it all makes such perfect sense.

to keep trying and trying and never ever give up

because they believe people care and will always help you get back up.

Mary Hepburn

Mary Hepburn is in her 26th year of writing a column for the North Platte Telegraph.

