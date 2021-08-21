Hepburn: Never give up, never give in

COVID interrupted the flow of how it was done.

Jeanie couldn’t come in and Mary couldn’t come out

and it wouldn’t work even if either one was to shout.

For a whole year it continued, Jeanie didn’t see Mary and Mary didn’t see her,

but it didn’t stop them, not for even a moment. No sir!

They pondered and plotted and they made lists of things

then Mary would dial and Jeanie’s phone would ring

Let the column begin. Let’s get this on paper.

We have people out there that will get their newspaper

and immediately will turn to Mary Hepburn’s words.

They brighten their day and Mary will urge

them to keep trying because it’s all in choices we make

and not giving up so we won’t break

There are things we can do nothing about. COVID changed our world

and it seemed as though, head long we were hurled