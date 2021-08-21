Hepburn: Never give up, never give in

Mary and Jeanie — they are a team.
They ran into each other one day and from that moment on it seemed
as though it was destiny that they would be friends,
but there was more than that, on each other they would depend
to write words to the world, to make it a better place,
wisdom and good advice from God’s sweet grace.
Jeanie joined Mary’s journey creating a column to share.
Mary decides, she creates, then the pair
takes off, lost in the fun of adjectives and grammar
to make it all work for people to read in all its glamor.
Every word is very carefully chosen.
Mary cares about her readers and her story is always woven
With wisdom and caring and kindness and love,
so each can prosper and learn from above.
God is Mary’s inspiration and keeps her on task
so her readers remember and her words will last.
The challenges have been many in 2021,
COVID interrupted the flow of how it was done.
Jeanie couldn’t come in and Mary couldn’t come out
and it wouldn’t work even if either one was to shout.
For a whole year it continued, Jeanie didn’t see Mary and Mary didn’t see her,
but it didn’t stop them, not for even a moment. No sir!
They pondered and plotted and they made lists of things
then Mary would dial and Jeanie’s phone would ring
Let the column begin. Let’s get this on paper.
We have people out there that will get their newspaper
and immediately will turn to Mary Hepburn’s words.
They brighten their day and Mary will urge
them to keep trying because it’s all in choices we make
and not giving up so we won’t break
There are things we can do nothing about. COVID changed our world
and it seemed as though, head long we were hurled
But Mary will tell you, look at lessons learned, and patience gained
by surviving tough times and remaining sane.
Mary will remind you there are lots of things that will upset our lives
but she still wants you to always look on the bright side
what is good in your day, your week and your life
even when there has been some major strife.
Encouragement can go a very long way.
Hearing words from one who cares will make your day.
That why Mary writes to you every single week.
She wants to brighten your day and give you a reason to peek
into tomorrow and meet it with confidence.
Because to Mary and Jeanie, it all makes such perfect sense.
to keep trying and trying and never ever give up
because they believe people care and will always help you get back up.