Hepburn: Parkview Nazarene Church welcomes youth pastor

Parkview Nazarene Church welcomes some not-so-new faces to their ministry team. Ben Sukraw returned to the church he attended as a child as a youth pastor and brought with him his wife, Jaime, who assists in worship.

Ben attended Maxwell Public School, graduating in 2012. During high school he played American Legion Baseball. After high school, he went to Mid-America Nazarene University where he majored in Bible/theology and helped with the youth group at College Church of the Nazarene for a couple of years. He graduated in Summer 2016 and began serving as youth pastor at Heritage Hill Church of the Nazarene in Papillion until coming back home. Ben has a heart for the world God loves and has been on mission trips to Mexico and China. He is passionate about sharing Jesus, preaching, and prayer.

Ben’s wife, Jaime, is a native of Bellevue Nebraska. She became a follower of Jesus at age five and has a love of praising Him through music.

What follows is my conversation with Ben:

Mary: How did God lead you to apply for the position of youth pastor at Parkview Nazarene Church?