Hepburn: Parkview Nazarene Church welcomes youth pastor

Parkview Nazarene Church welcomes some not-so-new faces to their ministry team. Ben Sukraw returned to the church he attended as a child as a youth pastor and brought with him his wife, Jaime, who assists in worship.
Ben attended Maxwell Public School, graduating in 2012. During high school he played American Legion Baseball. After high school, he went to Mid-America Nazarene University where he majored in Bible/theology and helped with the youth group at College Church of the Nazarene for a couple of years. He graduated in Summer 2016 and began serving as youth pastor at Heritage Hill Church of the Nazarene in Papillion until coming back home. Ben has a heart for the world God loves and has been on mission trips to Mexico and China. He is passionate about sharing Jesus, preaching, and prayer.
Ben’s wife, Jaime, is a native of Bellevue Nebraska. She became a follower of Jesus at age five and has a love of praising Him through music.
What follows is my conversation with Ben:
Mary: How did God lead you to apply for the position of youth pastor at Parkview Nazarene Church?
Ben: My wife and I were feeling God had closed the door on our current ministry and we wanted to move back to North Platte to help out my family and prepare for the next chapter in our life. Pastor James and the church has stepped in and allowed us to be a part in the ministry there and we are excited to be a part of growing the ministry there in that church!
Mary: You have always been a part of a ministry growing up. How did your parents service to God influence your decision to become a pastor?
Ben: Honestly, just seeing their passion for Christ, but in reality, it’s really been God influencing me and calling me.
Mary: What specifically do you want to offer to the youth of Parkview Nazarene Church and to youth of North Platte?
Ben: Hope, restoration, teaching them that Christ loves them and has such an amazing purpose in their lives.
Mary: You have been on mission trips to Mexico and China. What were the highlights of the trips? Why was it important to take part in mission trips?
Ben: (On my trip to) Mexico, I was just entering high school and what that trip did was just opened up my eyes to what the world looks like outside my small circle. China was a huge trip for me. It really opened my eyes to how important lifestyle evangelism is and just the importance of missions in general.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!