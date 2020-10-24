Hepburn: Pastors deserve our appreciation

Although pastors need thanks and appreciation all year long, the month of October is designated just for that purpose.
Each year I encourage all of you to give a big thanks to your pastor. This year is no exception.
What I said last year is so worth repeating for this year’s special month, I just had to share it again.
This is Pastor Appreciation Month, and we need to do just that.
Walk a mile in his shoes. Your pastor is your shepherd. We want him to lead us to be better Christians.
On Sunday morning, the front foyer in our church is abuzz with people clamoring to say hello to each other, and in the middle of the fray is our pastor. Everyone wants to bend his ear. Everyone wants a minute of his time.
He is a man in demand. Everyone wants something from him. Think about it for a minute. Yes, he is there to serve you. But there are way more of us than him. I am sure there are days he is overwhelmed by all of us. We can be a demanding lot. Yes, it is his job, but maybe we need to remember to give back.
So, what have you done for your pastor lately?
Let me offer you a few suggestions.
» First and foremost; pray for him. He needs our prayers, it is a two way street. Put him on your prayer list, so you don’t forget to pray for him.
» Be encouraging. When you really liked his sermon and it spoke just to you, go tell him. You will make his day.
» Write a note. Tell him how much you appreciate all the work he does. Acknowledge all the time he spends studying. Preaching is not a walk in the park. Hours of preparation go into each sermon.
» Be helpful. When he expresses a need in the church, go volunteer. Don’t assume someone else will do it. Don’t wait for him to ask. Ask him where help is needed.
When I read my daily devotion on Monday, the Scripture was so appropriate. “For he shall feed his flock like a shepherd. He shall gather the lambs with his arm and carry them in his bosom.” Isaiah 40:11.
This is what a pastor is called to do.
My friend and colleague Jeanie was moved to write these thoughts that impressed her about the qualities of a pastor:
There are people in the world
that are good and kind.
They want what is best for you
There are people in the world
who want to see you learn and grow.
And rejoice when you do.
There are people in the world
That will never judge you.
They care and they are fair
There are people in the world
that do the right thing.
Just because it is the right thing to do.
There are people in the world
that share their goodness with you.
Because they have learned the delight of sharing.
There are people in the world that help you
And expect nothing in return.
Because they understand there is joy in giving.
There are people in the world
That make our world a much better place
We call them Pastor.
