Hepburn: Pastors deserve our appreciation

Although pastors need thanks and appreciation all year long, the month of October is designated just for that purpose.

Each year I encourage all of you to give a big thanks to your pastor. This year is no exception.

What I said last year is so worth repeating for this year’s special month, I just had to share it again.

This is Pastor Appreciation Month, and we need to do just that.

Walk a mile in his shoes. Your pastor is your shepherd. We want him to lead us to be better Christians.

On Sunday morning, the front foyer in our church is abuzz with people clamoring to say hello to each other, and in the middle of the fray is our pastor. Everyone wants to bend his ear. Everyone wants a minute of his time.

He is a man in demand. Everyone wants something from him. Think about it for a minute. Yes, he is there to serve you. But there are way more of us than him. I am sure there are days he is overwhelmed by all of us. We can be a demanding lot. Yes, it is his job, but maybe we need to remember to give back.

So, what have you done for your pastor lately?

Let me offer you a few suggestions.