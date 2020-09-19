Hepburn: Patience helps us to be a better person

As I wait for one of my Linden Court staff members to come in and help me shuffle the papers that are lying on my table, I need to remind myself that it will take patience and faith. They will come around the corner and happily help me.
How ironic that is the topic of today’s column. Before I could even begin writing, I had to get the right frame of mind and be patient myself.
We don’t want to wait a minute for “Minute Rice” — we want it in 30 seconds. And somehow, we think watching the pot of water will make it come to a boil faster. The expression “a watched pot never boils” comes to mind.
A verse from the Bible is appropriate here: “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). We can be still because God is active. We can rest because He is busy. God needs us to put our faith in Him and then be patient and wait and let Him do his work.
We all have to learn that patience takes patience. Having patience means being able to wait calmly in the face of frustration, so anywhere there is frustration — which is everywhere — we have the opportunity to practice patience.
In the book I have been reading, “You’ll Get Through This,” Max Lucado says, “To wait, biblically speaking, means it is not to assume the worst, worry, fret, make demands or take control. Nor is waiting inactivity. To wait is to rest in the Lord and wait patiently for him (Psalm 37:7).”
Patience doesn’t come easily to any of us. But there are benefits of being patient.
Patient people tend to have fewer negative emotions and cope better with upsetting or stressful situations. They are more mindful and feel more gratitude, more connection to others. They remain calmer.
When we are not in a hurry, we think things through and make better decisions.
Patient people are better friends because patience becomes a form of kindness. We tend to listen more and talk less and put our attention on others and not on ourselves. Patience allows us to not be quick to judge and to make wiser decisions.
Patience helps us accept other people as they are and makes us tolerant of others.
In today’s world we are all about “How soon …” We are not taking the time to enjoy the journey, but most important, we are not being obedient to God when we are not showing him our patience and trusting Him to do his work,
Just yesterday I was just listening to Joyce Meyer and she said, “God needs us to be patient so He can do His work, so He can do what we have asked Him to do.” We all want God to fix it. But we all want him to do it now? Maybe we should all take the word "now" out of our vocabulary and replace it with "wait."
Let’s show God our faith. He wants us to trust him and be patient.
