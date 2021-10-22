Hepburn: Sandhills kids had to have imagination

The stories about the Sandhills, they keep popping up. One of the letters I received was from Marlow (Mickey) Scoville. I was so captivated with her stories I wanted to hear more about growing up in the Sandhills near the small town of Eddyville.
There is a special kind of person that can find joy in simple things. And Mickey did.
One doesn’t often hear, “There was always something to do.” Mickey filled her growing up days with fun and creative activities usually alone. Never did she think for even a minute, there was nothing to do. (We could all learn from her outlook on life)
Mickey jotted many of her memories so I could share them with you.
Her stories were delightful. Mickey began, “ My stick horse was a shovel. The handle was dipped in white paint. I used twine for reins. I rode miles and miles. I would ride my stick horse with my friend, and we would go out into the pasture and play ‘Pioneer.’ We would have a jar of water and a peanut butter sandwich when we got hungry.”
As you are zipping alone on the highway, you may catch the sight of old cars on farm land, That was one of Mickey’s favorite ways to while away the hours. She would climb in the old car that didn’t run and drive hundreds of miles to places she would never see.
“When I was 10, I got a real horse, a palomino named Tapper. Getting the milk cows in was my job when I got Tapper.”
There wasn’t a lot of friends for Mickey to play with every day, but she had pets. She had a cat that she would dress up in doll clothes. She would put the kitty in the doll high chair and feed him with a spoon.
She had chickens, “Oh, how I loved chickens,” Mickey wrote. “There was one chicken in particular. It was a big brown hen and I carried her everywhere with me.”
Her very favorite pet was a pigeon named “Pidgy.” Mickey told about Pidgy, “The pigeon watched mom chase chickens off the back step and from then on it was his job. Sometimes, her mom woke her up with Pidgy, “She put him at the bottom of the stairs. Pidgy would hop up 18 stairs, fly up on the bed and do the pigeon dance on me until I got up.”
A favorite memory Mickey wrote in her letter was: ”One of my favorite things to do was take my hen, my dog and whatever cat wanted to come along in case there was a mouse that needed to be encouraged to leave. I would crawl in the corn crib and find select ears of corn and flick off kernels to create designs: crisscross , zig zag or lines up and down.”
One of the times when folks from Eddyville got together was for movie night. One side of the brick bank building was painted white. Mickey remembers, “We would sit on planks of wood across hay bales and eat our popcorn that we bought at the general store for 5 cents.”
Mickey described such a simple and contented life.
Another person who grew up in the Sandhills around Thedford told me, “It is different growing up in the country as opposed to growing up in town. People are more mellow because of the calming environment that the country life gives.”
That is pretty much the way it was.