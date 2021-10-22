Hepburn: Sandhills kids had to have imagination

The stories about the Sandhills, they keep popping up. One of the letters I received was from Marlow (Mickey) Scoville. I was so captivated with her stories I wanted to hear more about growing up in the Sandhills near the small town of Eddyville.

There is a special kind of person that can find joy in simple things. And Mickey did.

One doesn’t often hear, “There was always something to do.” Mickey filled her growing up days with fun and creative activities usually alone. Never did she think for even a minute, there was nothing to do. (We could all learn from her outlook on life)

Mickey jotted many of her memories so I could share them with you.

Her stories were delightful. Mickey began, “ My stick horse was a shovel. The handle was dipped in white paint. I used twine for reins. I rode miles and miles. I would ride my stick horse with my friend, and we would go out into the pasture and play ‘Pioneer.’ We would have a jar of water and a peanut butter sandwich when we got hungry.”

As you are zipping alone on the highway, you may catch the sight of old cars on farm land, That was one of Mickey’s favorite ways to while away the hours. She would climb in the old car that didn’t run and drive hundreds of miles to places she would never see.