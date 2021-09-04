Hepburn: Seeing North Platte in a whole new way

My travel log, part 2:
Destination: Downtown North Platte and Cody Park. Although this is my hometown, I was out on an adventure to see the sights in a whole new way.
Since COVID reared its ugly head a year and a half ago, Linden Court has kept me safe and sound, but safety kept me inside. It was time to venture out.
For the second time, Himmy and I loaded into the borrowed van and off we went.
What should be our first stop? It was almost lunchtime, and I was hungry. Although I had hoped to hit the Cody Park concession stand, we made a detour to a local establishment on the one-way.
The line was so long that Himmy decided just go in and get our food. The food smelled so good, I dug right in. I didn’t want to wait and drive somewhere to eat, I was famished. We dined in the parking lot.
It was sprinkling and I was smiling because life was happening around me. Cars were zipping by and I was a part of the noontime rush. I liked watching everything going on around me. I had forgotten how much I missed watching all the hustle and bustle.
We headed off down the one-way. It was time to head for downtown North Platte. The new Canteen District was beckoning us. We traveled slowly down Dewey Street, so I could take in all the changes. We went around the block and went down Dewey again, so I could take in both sides of the street. The transformation was remarkable.
I wonder how many times I walked those sidewalks as a kid. Downtown was it. It was where we shopped and where we ate. It was the center of North Platte. Everything revolved around downtown.
We couldn’t leave until I went to The Telegraph. After summoning Joan von Kampen, my editor, she came out to the van. I don’t know who was more excited, her or me, since we had not talked in person for a year and a half. Our words were spilling over we were so thrilled to see each other.
After a wonderful visit with Joan, we pulled out of the parking lot and headed over the viaduct to Cody Park
It was fun to see all the animals. I didn’t even mind when the Canada geese stopped traffic.
We pulled over and I got out of the van. I sat in the sunshine and felt the breeze on my face. It was invigorating. I was watching the clouds, watching the people, watching the animals. I loved it and felt so alive. I was literally enjoying God’s creation.
Although we were in the great outdoors, I felt it was necessary to wear a mask and keep socially distanced from anyone I saw.
I just had to have an ice cream from the concession stand. It took me so long to decide as I looked at the long list of scrumptious flavors. I settled on peach cobbler ice cream in a waffle cone. It was heavenly.