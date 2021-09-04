Hepburn: Seeing North Platte in a whole new way

My travel log, part 2:

Destination: Downtown North Platte and Cody Park. Although this is my hometown, I was out on an adventure to see the sights in a whole new way.

Since COVID reared its ugly head a year and a half ago, Linden Court has kept me safe and sound, but safety kept me inside. It was time to venture out.

For the second time, Himmy and I loaded into the borrowed van and off we went.

What should be our first stop? It was almost lunchtime, and I was hungry. Although I had hoped to hit the Cody Park concession stand, we made a detour to a local establishment on the one-way.

The line was so long that Himmy decided just go in and get our food. The food smelled so good, I dug right in. I didn’t want to wait and drive somewhere to eat, I was famished. We dined in the parking lot.

It was sprinkling and I was smiling because life was happening around me. Cars were zipping by and I was a part of the noontime rush. I liked watching everything going on around me. I had forgotten how much I missed watching all the hustle and bustle.