Hepburn: Start every day with devotions to God

I know that I need to start my day with God. I need him in my corner to face the day.
When I awake I immediately thank God for giving me another day to serve him and let my light shine so I can be a blessing to others. As soon as I am in my wheelchair, my caregivers in Linden Court know my routine. I have a board that lies across my lap so I can lay books and papers on it to read. They line up all my devotions for me. I read four every morning. It is no coincidence that these words of wisdom speak personally to me. Just as my readers tell me my column speaks to them and inspires them, my devotions often do the same for me.
Later in the day, sometime the light bulb goes on and I have an aha! moment when the devotion that I read that morning suddenly comes to mind.
Sometimes, I make notes on the devotions or put sticky notes in the pages when I am inspired and know I will often share them in my column.
Even though I have used two of the books for several years now, my Christian journey is always changing. When I read the devotion again the next year, the message is like a tapestry and I see new meaning each year.
This is my time to spend with God. He gets my full attention. I thank and praise him for his goodness and grace for me and ask for his direction throughout my day.
The description of devotion is to show commitment, fondness, adoration, love and dedication to God. We can show our devotion every day, all day.
Two of the devotions I read are calendars that are well-worn and well read: “Jesus Calling — Enjoying Peace in His Presence” and “Prayers and Blessings.” They are both DaySpring DayBrightener calendars and inspirational and motivational. The other two are small pocket paperback books. Linden Court provides “Our Daily Bread” and First Lutheran Church brings “Christ in Our Home.”
Daily devotions should be shared. One of my favorite memories is when Chuck Scripter asked me if I would share devotions with the workers on Saturday morning at the worksite for Habitat for Humanity. I was humbled to do my part for this wonderful organization.
I can’t think of a better way to start my day. It doesn’t take that long, but the blessings for me and for those whom God puts in my path are priceless. If you don’t already own a devotional, I encourage you to head over to Bible Supplies and pick one out. You will be blessed!