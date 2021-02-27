Hepburn: Start every day with devotions to God

I know that I need to start my day with God. I need him in my corner to face the day.

When I awake I immediately thank God for giving me another day to serve him and let my light shine so I can be a blessing to others. As soon as I am in my wheelchair, my caregivers in Linden Court know my routine. I have a board that lies across my lap so I can lay books and papers on it to read. They line up all my devotions for me. I read four every morning. It is no coincidence that these words of wisdom speak personally to me. Just as my readers tell me my column speaks to them and inspires them, my devotions often do the same for me.

Later in the day, sometime the light bulb goes on and I have an aha! moment when the devotion that I read that morning suddenly comes to mind.

Sometimes, I make notes on the devotions or put sticky notes in the pages when I am inspired and know I will often share them in my column.

Even though I have used two of the books for several years now, my Christian journey is always changing. When I read the devotion again the next year, the message is like a tapestry and I see new meaning each year.