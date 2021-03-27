Hepburn: Take a poignany journey with Jesus

Judas wondered how He knew. He must have wanted to say something, to explain. But looking into Jesus’ eyes, he realizes there is nothing left to say. He turns his back and walks out.

Truly this is now Jesus’ table.

Never again would He be beyond the reach of any man’s heart.

Taking the loaf of bread in His hands, He blesses it. He breaks the bread and gives it to the disciples. “This is My body, broken for you. Do this in remembrance of Me.”

Jesus picks up the cup of wine. After giving thanks, He blesses it. “Drink it, all of you. This is My blood poured out for you for the forgiveness of sin.”

They leave the upper room now. Jesus and his disciples are going to Gethsemane. As they walk, Jesus talks to them. He tells them before the day is over, each will turn away from Him.

It is Peter that runs to Him. He will never turn away. He loves him. Brave words, unquestionably sincere and felt by each disciple.

When they reach the garden, eight of the disciples remain at the entrance. Jesus asks Peter, James and John to come with Him into the shadows. Jesus talks to them. The impact of all of this is crushing Him.