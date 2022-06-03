Hepburn: Take time to let the kid in you come out

When I was a child, I couldn’t wait until school was out. There were all sorts of adventures waiting for me.

Recently I searched websites for an article that would remind people to let the kid in you come out.

Here are “12 things we can learn from children” from exploringyourmind.com.

1. Get excited.

Never stop getting excited like a child about the little things that happen every day. It is the driving force behind achieving your dreams. Don’t forget that.

2. Don’t be afraid of new things.

It’s always better to regret what you’ve done than what you haven’t done. Don’t let yourself say, “What if ...?” Your assumptions are not reality. Sometimes a little bit of risk is necessary to keep going forward.

3. Have fun.

Leave behind all your fears. Children enjoy themselves, laugh and have fun because they’re not worried about what other people think. They live in the moment.

4. Be curious.

When we lose our sense of curiosity, it’s almost like we die a little inside. Be curious about learning new things, discovering new places. Be curious; you will learn new things.

5. Express yourself.

Adults don’t often speak freely. We’re afraid of our words being rejected, or of what other people will say. Free yourself by expressing yourself, like a child would!

6. Take advantage of each moment.

Live for each moment. Concentrate on every little thing. Take time to smell the roses.

7. Love fearlessly.

Children simply love, there’s nothing more to it. Don’t think about tomorrow; enjoy today. Everything passes, even suffering, but no one can take away the fun you’ve had.

8. Adapt to change.

Children are the true masters of adapting. They can move to a new house, a new school, everything is OK! (Mary recalls: I lived in 19 homes by the time I left for college. My dad, George Huffman, was a home builder. We never put pictures on the wall … we were always ready to move.)

9. Don’t be afraid of falling.

Have you ever seen a child fall without getting up? Life works the same way. It’s usually our minds that limit us. Fall down so you can get up again! You will be OK!

10. Don’t worry about what others think.

We’re too concerned about the people around us and what they might think. What about what you want? Listen to your heart and do what is right for you.

11. Don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Jump right in like the kids. They ask questions all day long. When you ask questions, you will learn something.

12. Relax.

When children get tired, they go to sleep. Not letting yourself rest leads to stress. Take a breath. Be like a child again and never lose your enthusiasm!

Be a child at heart.

Exploring Your Mind is a website filled with helpful articles from wellness to relationships and psychology to health.