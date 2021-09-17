Hepburn: Take time to notice the small things in life

When the nurses came around the corner and walked into my room without their yellow gowns, and no protective eyewear or N95 masks, I knew we were free. It was a delightful surprise.

I called a nurse to help me put on my mask and drove my chair down the hall, heading to the front door to some fresh air. Get out of my way; I am coming through! I felt like I was going at warp speed!

What was the hurry? My hall had been quarantined for two weeks, which meant I never left my room. It came right after my wonderful adventure across the Sandhills. It was hard to be confined — again.

Now you know why it was such a big deal to me. I have learned, and I want you to learn too, to never take the wonderful, delightful small things for granted. Things like sitting in the sunshine with a breeze blowing across my face. Think about that. Go back and read it again. Until you have lost the little things, you don’t realize they’re not so little after all.

Think about not being able to visit with your friends. God made us to be together, to talk with one another and share with each and laugh together. I believe we are here for each other. It makes us feel good — a warn and fuzzy feeling — to spend time with people we love.