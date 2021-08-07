Hepburn: Take time to understand our differences?

There are a lot of words to describe me. One I heard just today was that I was intimidating. Let me explain. I usually hear this because it goes along with my persnicketiness. When my caregivers at Linden Court learn I have a daily routine that is set in stone and I like everything in its place at all times, they would rather not answer my call light. They are afraid that I might scold them or even yell because something is out of place, or they forgot to do something.
Allow me to clarify something: I don’t yell at anyone for any reason. It is not my nature.
It may take a little while, but they figure it out that there are logical and understandable reasons for my insistence on schedules and organization.
Am I being unreasonable? What would they do to make their world work if they were in my shoes? Since I can’t physically put things away myself, it is important that I know where everything is located. When the shift changes and new caregivers come on board, if I can’t direct them to what I need, it can be frustrating for both of us. In the long run it helps everyone so staff doesn’t have to go searching. When I need my favorite cookies, which happen to be Lorna Doones, I can tell them they are in the bottom drawer of the dresser by my bed in the back left-hand corner.
Years ago when I lived at home, I remember when my mom and my Aunt Bertha came over to help me for a couple of hours. One of the chores at hand was folding Walmart bags to use for trash-can liners. Aunt Bertha took on that job and Mom did something else. Later my mom walked in the room and saw the bags in the cupboard. She picked one up and said, “Who folded these? They are all wrong.”
I responded, “Aunt Bertha did, and they are not folded wrong, they are just folded differently.”
It is not at all uncommon for any of us to judge how something should be done or not done. As a writer, my copy was always edited. After my words were edited, they basically said the same thing, but said it differently than I would have. That was a hard lesson to learn, and it was humbling. I had to put things in perspective and learn that what matters is that the task is done satisfactorily, regardless of how it was done or who did it.
It is worth repeating: Different isn’t wrong, it is just different. A great example of that is the relationship between Jeanie and me. I am Miss Perfection, Jeanie is not. I am methodical and orderly. Jeanie prefers to fly by the seat of her pants. It works for us. We may have different ways to get there. But together we always get where we are going.
If you take the time to try someone else’s way of doing something, you might be surprised and find out that different works.