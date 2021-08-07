Hepburn: Take time to understand our differences?

There are a lot of words to describe me. One I heard just today was that I was intimidating. Let me explain. I usually hear this because it goes along with my persnicketiness. When my caregivers at Linden Court learn I have a daily routine that is set in stone and I like everything in its place at all times, they would rather not answer my call light. They are afraid that I might scold them or even yell because something is out of place, or they forgot to do something.

Allow me to clarify something: I don’t yell at anyone for any reason. It is not my nature.

It may take a little while, but they figure it out that there are logical and understandable reasons for my insistence on schedules and organization.

Am I being unreasonable? What would they do to make their world work if they were in my shoes? Since I can’t physically put things away myself, it is important that I know where everything is located. When the shift changes and new caregivers come on board, if I can’t direct them to what I need, it can be frustrating for both of us. In the long run it helps everyone so staff doesn’t have to go searching. When I need my favorite cookies, which happen to be Lorna Doones, I can tell them they are in the bottom drawer of the dresser by my bed in the back left-hand corner.