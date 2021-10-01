Hepburn: The rewards of teaching are a priceless gift

One evening my phone rang. It was Peter. It was as though the years melted away. We talked about where he sat in class, I remembered that clearly. We talked about other students and one name came up. He was the one in class that always helped everyone. His name was Kirk. He is on my “To Find” list.

Peter was so smart and so clever, but I never knew what he would say next. He agreed but said something that surprised me. Peter said, “You taught me how to focus.” (As a 26-year-old, what did I know about how to focus?) It is obviously true because Peter is using that skill as a computer science consultant. I was very impressed. I always knew he would be successful.

We talked about where each of us had been and what we had accomplished. .

Hearing from my students and listening to them tell me how they used what they learned in my classroom was so rewarding. Each one expressed the impact I had on their life. It literally made me feel warm inside.

As a teacher my goal was to touch a life forever. It is every teacher’s goal to know their student are successful and are happy in their career.

I look forward to finding more of the students I taught and hearing their stories.