Hepburn: The rewards of teaching are a priceless gift

When I was 26 years old, I was a journalism teacher in Quebec. I taught three classes at Rosemere High School 40 years ago.
One afternoon Linden Court administrator came in my room and handed me a piece of paper. On it was the email one of my students from 40 years ago. Marlene who was one of those students had Googled my name and went on a search to find me. She tracked me down to Linden Court and contacted the administrator, who gave me her phone number. I was thrilled and couldn’t wait to contact her.
I couldn’t believe the lengths she went to in her search to find me. I was so touched by her efforts.
In our first conversation, we were both talking at once asking questions and sharing everything since 1977. We both were surprised when we realized we had been talking for a whole hour. And we had so much more to say.
That was six months ago, and we have visited every week since then. Our visits are always on our iPad so we can see each other as we talk. Each week we try to remember the names of other student in the class and try to find them.
Marlene was successful in finding and contacting three other students. One of them was Peter. Marlene sent him an email, Within half an hour she received a response from Peter. He was excited and couldn’t wait to call his teacher,
One evening my phone rang. It was Peter. It was as though the years melted away. We talked about where he sat in class, I remembered that clearly. We talked about other students and one name came up. He was the one in class that always helped everyone. His name was Kirk. He is on my “To Find” list.
Peter was so smart and so clever, but I never knew what he would say next. He agreed but said something that surprised me. Peter said, “You taught me how to focus.” (As a 26-year-old, what did I know about how to focus?) It is obviously true because Peter is using that skill as a computer science consultant. I was very impressed. I always knew he would be successful.
We talked about where each of us had been and what we had accomplished. .
Hearing from my students and listening to them tell me how they used what they learned in my classroom was so rewarding. Each one expressed the impact I had on their life. It literally made me feel warm inside.
As a teacher my goal was to touch a life forever. It is every teacher’s goal to know their student are successful and are happy in their career.
I look forward to finding more of the students I taught and hearing their stories.
Teaching is one of the most important jobs in the world. As a teacher you don’t see the fruit of your labor at the end of each day. As your students walk out of your classroom, you hope your influence stays with them and 20 years from now have made a difference in this world.