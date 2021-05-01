Hepburn: The time is now to put kind words into action

People look to me for smiles and positivity because that’s the way I am, but sometimes I want to hear some positivity, too.

Two of my everyday heroes from last week’s column both said to me, “You made my day.” The positivity street goes both ways. Hearing their words made my day too. Everyone needs to hear encouraging words and see the gratefulness of others.

In our confusing and chaotic world today, it is so easy to complain and only see what is wrong. I challenge you to keep a straight face and sing the following words, “Grab your coat and get your hat, leave your worries on the doorstep. Just direct your feet to the sunny side of the street.”

I have another tune for you. There is no way you can ignore this one. “You have to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, hold on to the affirmative, and don’t mess with Mr. In-Between.”

These little ditties may seem like frivolous little words we learned as kids, but it is time to take them seriously.

I always say that I can take my sunshine with me and so can you. Attitude is everything, and we all can choose our own attitude.

Here are a few common gems to help you cross to the sunny side of the street: