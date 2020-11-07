Hepburn: The time is right for these words of wisdom

Wherever they come from, we all need gentle reminders in the form of words of wisdom to help us handle life’s many ups and downs.
When we hear or read these little phrases, a light bulb goes off and we say, “Oh, that is just what I needed to hear.” A wise word can cause us to change our perspective and force us to get off the fence and go one way or the other. Words help us to take action and get back in the game.
I have learned how powerful words can be. Words give courage and strength, and help us cope. Words inspire us and motivate us.
I consider myself a “word nerd” and I am proud of that label. I have always thought it is important to share words of wisdom. Today is no different. What follows is a list of some of my favorites.
» Don’t turn feelings into decisions.
» There are no mistakes, only lessons.
» Insanity — doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
» Pain is required, suffering is optional.
» My happiness is my responsibility.
» Worry is a terrible waste of time.
» Say what you mean, mean what you say, but don’t be mean when you say it.
» When things go wrong — don’t go with them.
» “Listen” and “silent” are spelled with the same letters.
» The secret of success is getting started.
» Make the rest of your life the best of your life.
» Be the reason others believe there is goodness in people
» The struggle is part of the story.
» If you can be anything — be kind.
» Life is tough — so are you.
» When the world says give up, hope whispers, “One more time.”
» Always be thankful for each other.
» We are made kind by being kind.
» If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.
» What you put up with is what you end up with.
» Life always offers you a second chance. It is called tomorrow.
» Nothing will work unless you do.
» Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start now and make a brand new ending.
» Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision.
» Everything will be OK in the end. If it’s not OK, then it’s not the end.
» THINK: Is it Thoughtful, Honest, Intelligent, Necessary, Kind?
» WAIT: Why Am I Talking?
» EGO: Easing God Out.
» TTT: Things Take Time.
» HALT. Don’t get too: Hungry, Angry, Lonely, Tired.
» Experience is not what happens to you. It is what you do with what happens to you.
» As you step out today, choose to give a listening ear, share a caring heart and respect others, for everyone is fighting a battle out there. Your love, encouragement and smile will go a long way for them.
» Be soft. Do not let the world make you hard. Do not let pain make you hate. Do not let bitterness steal your sweetness. Take pride that even though the rest of the world may disagree, you still believe it to be a beautiful place.
