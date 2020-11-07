Hepburn: The time is right for these words of wisdom

Wherever they come from, we all need gentle reminders in the form of words of wisdom to help us handle life’s many ups and downs.

When we hear or read these little phrases, a light bulb goes off and we say, “Oh, that is just what I needed to hear.” A wise word can cause us to change our perspective and force us to get off the fence and go one way or the other. Words help us to take action and get back in the game.

I have learned how powerful words can be. Words give courage and strength, and help us cope. Words inspire us and motivate us.

I consider myself a “word nerd” and I am proud of that label. I have always thought it is important to share words of wisdom. Today is no different. What follows is a list of some of my favorites.

» Don’t turn feelings into decisions.

» There are no mistakes, only lessons.

» Insanity — doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

» Pain is required, suffering is optional.

» My happiness is my responsibility.

» Worry is a terrible waste of time.