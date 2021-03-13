Hepburn: The week that changed everything

One year ago this week, life as we knew it at Linden Court changed.
It was as if we were suddenly wrapped in a little cocoon safe from the outside world.
The COVID-19 virus had arrived. We didn’t know what to expect, but we never dreamed it would uproot our lives for an entire year. The main question was: When would life go back to normal? And what will normal look like after COVID-19?
Some of the changes that COVID brought were:
- No company allowed.
- No wandering the halls.
- No mixing with other residents.
- No community dining.
- No one left the building.
- Masks were mandatory.
- Social distancing.
I am more than happy to announce that life is returning to some normalcy.
This was the week that changed everything back.
We were given freedom; independence returned. We could move around the building and even have special guests.
This week, I traveled down the hall, stopped and chatted with the receptionist and proceeded outside. I sat out front and soaked up the sunshine. I watched the cranes circling above and listened to the honking geese.
I enjoyed my dinner in the dining room and even got some entertainment by a little sparrow who flew in through the front doors, came flying into the dining room and made a beeline down the hall before staff ushered it out the door.
I have to say the best part of the week was having a visitor. For 12 months there were no visitors that came around my corner and walked into my room. But Monday at 6:30 p.m., Jeanie peeked her head around my corner, came into my room, sat down and we talked non-stop for the entire hour. And to top it off she came back again and again.
So, normalcy has started to come back to life at Linden Court. It is exhilarating.
I always knew it would end, but it seemed long overdue. I don’t know how many times my caregivers had to point to the plaque hanging on the wall when I got impatient. The plaque has one word on it: “Patience.”
This year has been a lesson in patience. Words that come to mind include these messages. The first is from Joyce Meyer and the second from John Piper.
“Patience is not the ability to wait, but the ability to keep a good attitude while waiting.”
“The strength of patience hangs on our capacity to believe that God is up to something good for us in all our delays and detours.”
God has always known how this would turn out. We just needed to trust.