Hepburn: The week that changed everything

I have to say the best part of the week was having a visitor. For 12 months there were no visitors that came around my corner and walked into my room. But Monday at 6:30 p.m., Jeanie peeked her head around my corner, came into my room, sat down and we talked non-stop for the entire hour. And to top it off she came back again and again.

So, normalcy has started to come back to life at Linden Court. It is exhilarating.

I always knew it would end, but it seemed long overdue. I don’t know how many times my caregivers had to point to the plaque hanging on the wall when I got impatient. The plaque has one word on it: “Patience.”

This year has been a lesson in patience. Words that come to mind include these messages. The first is from Joyce Meyer and the second from John Piper.

“Patience is not the ability to wait, but the ability to keep a good attitude while waiting.”

“The strength of patience hangs on our capacity to believe that God is up to something good for us in all our delays and detours.”

God has always known how this would turn out. We just needed to trust.