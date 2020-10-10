Hepburn: This is my cure-all fix for selfishness

Selfishness — we are all guilty of it. It is natural to look out for No. 1.
In my devotions this week, these words jumped out: “If we were honest with ourselves, we would have to admit from the very first day of our existence thinking about ourselves comes naturally.”
The devotion continued, “Problems of selfishness is something we battle in our adult lives. Even as Christians, self-centeredness has crept into the hearts of many. It is a battle that we face every day.’’
We can solve this problem by putting others first. There is someone somewhere that has more problems than you do. You need to bless others.
You can start with a smile. You can ask what’s new. A simple conversation can mean a lot.
Here is a cure for selfishness.
1. Practice putting others first.
A great example of that comes to mind: when I looked up at my 65th birthday party and saw Mayor Dwight Livingston put down his own piece of cake and start serving punch to everyone. That simple act of kindness was five years ago and it still makes me smile every time I think about it.
2. Put yourself in someone else’s shoes.
This is a quite literal example, but I remember watching a line of men walking down Dewey Street. They were stumbling around trying to walk in high heels on the bricks in downtown North Platte. They were trying to empathize and encourage an understanding of victims of abuse.
3. You are not more important than anyone else.
What you wear or what you drive or where you work does not make you any more important than anyone else. That rings true right now. Those stocking shelves and those caring for others have become the heroes. Never have I been more thankful for those who have taken care of me than during the COVID-19 crisis of 2020.
4. Enjoy giving the spotlight to others.
Take the time to stop and have a conversation with someone and let them talk about themselves and what is happening in their life. Giving someone your undivided attention makes them feel special.
5. Take the time to be there.
This week, I had my first visit with a friend since March. She was 7 feet away from me and it only lasted 30 minutes, but I loved every minute. She took the time out OF her own busy life to come and spend time with me and talk for a while. That was truly a gift of selflessness
Today I sat thinking, I started smiling, and then I started singing to myself: “I am so happy, so very happy, I‘ve got the love of Jesus In my heart.’’
That is truly the cure of selfishness. Jesus sets the example for all of us. And when we practice what he teaches us, we will be blessed. My life is filled with wonderful people
My cup runneth over. Amen.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!