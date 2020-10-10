Hepburn: This is my cure-all fix for selfishness

3. You are not more important than anyone else.

What you wear or what you drive or where you work does not make you any more important than anyone else. That rings true right now. Those stocking shelves and those caring for others have become the heroes. Never have I been more thankful for those who have taken care of me than during the COVID-19 crisis of 2020.

4. Enjoy giving the spotlight to others.

Take the time to stop and have a conversation with someone and let them talk about themselves and what is happening in their life. Giving someone your undivided attention makes them feel special.

5. Take the time to be there.

This week, I had my first visit with a friend since March. She was 7 feet away from me and it only lasted 30 minutes, but I loved every minute. She took the time out OF her own busy life to come and spend time with me and talk for a while. That was truly a gift of selflessness

Today I sat thinking, I started smiling, and then I started singing to myself: “I am so happy, so very happy, I‘ve got the love of Jesus In my heart.’’